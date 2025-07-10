403
Vitória Turns To Fabio Carille To Avoid Relegation Crisis
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Vitória, a major football club from Salvador, Brazil, has hired experienced coach Fabio Carille after a string of poor results left the team in danger of relegation.
The club announced Carille's arrival on July 9, 2025, following the dismissal of Thiago Carpini, who lost his job after Vitória's elimination from the Copa do Nordeste.
Carille, 51, brings a solid record. He won the Brazilian Championship with Corinthians in 2017 and led Santos back to the top division in 2024. He signed a one-year contract and will take charge immediately, starting with a crucial match against Internacional on July 12.
Vitória's situation is serious. The team sits in 16th place in the national league, with just 11 points from 12 matches-barely above the relegation zone. Earlier this year, the club also exited the Copa do Brasil and lost the state championship to rivals Bahia.
These setbacks hurt the club's finances and reputation. The decision to hire Carille is a clear move to protect Vitória 's spot in Brazil's top league.
Relegation would mean less money from sponsors and TV rights and make it harder to attract talent. Carille's history of organizing struggling teams and getting results under pressure matches Vitória's urgent needs.
This change highlights how Brazilian clubs often act fast to fix problems and secure their future. Vitória's management hopes Carille's experience will help the team survive this difficult season and rebuild stability.
All information in this article comes from official club statements and verified records. No details have been invented or exaggerated.
