Shashi Tharoor Vs Congress Criticizes 1975 Emergency, Says, India Today Is Stronger

Shashi Tharoor's searing column recalls the 1975 Emergency as a 'dark chapter' eroding freedoms subtly, with forced sterilizations and media muzzling. He contrasts it with today's robust, prosperous India, but warns that unchecked power can still threaten democracy.

