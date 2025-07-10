Minto Bridge DRY After 27 Years! Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Claims Big Rain Win

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta hailed improved drainage as a major achievement, claiming no waterlogging even after heavy rains. She said the Minto Bridge, once symbolic of flooding, stayed dry this time. Gupta added her govt is clearing a 27-year civic backlog, promising better results next monsoon.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.