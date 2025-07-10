Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minto Bridge DRY After 27 Years! Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Claims Big Rain Win


2025-07-10 08:13:36
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta hailed improved drainage as a major achievement, claiming no waterlogging even after heavy rains. She said the Minto Bridge, once symbolic of flooding, stayed dry this time. Gupta added her govt is clearing a 27-year civic backlog, promising better results next monsoon.

