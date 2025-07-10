Proud Moment: Sachin Tendulkar Unveils His Portrait, Rings Iconic Bell At Lord's As Social Media Reacts

An iconic moment unfolded at Lord's, the 'Home of Cricket', on Thursday as Sachin Tendulkar, arguably the greatest batsman of all time, rang the five-minute bell to signal the start of Day 1 of the third Test between England and India. Surprisingly, this ceremony marked a first for Tendulkar, adding another historic moment to his legacy.

The Indian great's participation in the tradition, which involves past greats, officials, and sporting legends, was especially significant. The series between India and England has been renamed the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, making Tendulkar's involvement a special convergence.

Tendulkar unveils portrait at Lord's museum

Prior to ringing the bell, Tendulkar was honored in a private event within the Lord's museum. He unveiled his portrait alongside former MCC President Mark Nicholas. The portrait now takes its place among the greats, further solidifying Tendulkar's legacy in cricket's spiritual home.

Tendulkar's impressive cricketing career spanned over two decades, leaving an indelible mark on the sport. He holds records for most runs in Tests and ODIs, most matches played in both formats, most international centuries (100), and most Test centuries (51).

As Tendulkar fulfilled these prestigious honors, the stage was set for another thrilling encounter in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. With the series tied 1-1, both England and India have everything to play for.

Jasprit Bumrah's return and Jofra Archer's comeback add intrigue to the matchup. England captain Ben Stokes won the toss for the third successive time, opting to bat. Bumrah replaced Prasidh Krishna in the Indian XI, while Archer replaced Josh Tongue.