Fresh Trouble For Siddaramaiah In MUDA Case? Karnataka High Court Orders Issuance Of Notice To CM's Wife
The Karnataka High Court, on Thursday, heard the appeal filed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah challenging the Governor's permission to investigate the MUDA scam.
The High Court bench has adjourned the hearing till September 4, reported ANI.
Last month, the Enforcement Directorate had provisionally attached 92 properties with market value worth ₹100 crore in connection with the scam, allegedly involving the Karnataka CM.
(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)
