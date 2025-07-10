Woman Gets Hundreds Of Amazon Products She Never Ordered, Thanks To A Chinese Seller

MENAFN - Live Mint) A woman in San Jose, California, has been receiving hundreds of Amazon packages she never ordered. Identified with a representative name, Kay, the woman has been getting large boxes for over a year. It's mostly car seat covers.

Kay has so many now that they're filling up her driveway and garage. The packages come from a seller named Liusandedian, who sells the covers under the brand“Etkin” on Amazon. The Chinese seller wrongly listed her address as their return centre, and that caused all the trouble.

Many buyers complained that the seat covers didn't fit and cost too much to return. Unknowingly, they've been sending returns to Kay's house, hoping for refunds that never come.

Kay says she's refused more deliveries than she's accepted. Yet, the pile keeps growing. She contacted Amazon many times over the past year and even raised six complaint tickets.

"Every time, I was absolutely assured this would stop: 'You won't get any more of these packages, you'll hear from us in 24, 48 hours...',” she told ABC7 while claiming that she had even been offered a $100 Amazon gift card.

Kay is facing a tough time as unwanted Amazon packages keep arriving at her home, making it hard for her 88-year-old disabled mother. She says Amazon asked her to fix the issue herself by giving away, donating or returning the packages.

Kay wonders why she must deal with the mess when sellers are breaking Amazon's rules. As per Amazon policy, international sellers must offer easy return options, like refunds without returns or pre-paid return labels.

Over 40% of Liusandedian's Amazon reviews are one-star, and the seller has no website or contact details. When Kay faced issues, she had no way to reach the company.

However, after a year of Kay's struggle, ABC affiliate KGO asked Amazon about the seller verification process but got no clear answer. But, Amazon thanked KGO, apologised to Kay and removed the unwanted packages from her property.

Amazon Prime Day sale

Amazon Prime Day sale started in the US on July 8. Momentum Commerce told Bloomberg that its sales had dropped 41% on Day 1, compared to last year. The company, which handles Amazon sales for brands like Crocs and Beats, handles around $7 billion in Amazon sales yearly.

Amazon, however, responded to the report. It said Momentum's data was“highly inaccurate” as it didn't come from official sources.

Amazon Prime Day sale in India will start on July 12.