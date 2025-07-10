'Who Needs Disneyland...': Delhi-NCR Rain Sparks Meme-Fest Online Gurugram Residents Slam Admin After Waterlogging

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid a sudden spell of heavy rain that wreaked havoc in North India , several Gurugram residents and commuters were stuck in traffic jams, as severe waterlogging brought the city to a standstill.

Sohna Road, Golf Course Road, and the Jaipur Expressway witnessed severe traffic chaos. Rainwater also entered several houses in low-lying parts of the city.

Traffic police and civic teams have been deployed to ease congestion and clear the water. Stuck for hours, many officegoers even reportedly booked hotels in Udyog Vihar, which were sold out.

On Thursday, offices and institutions were asked to remain close d for the day due to rain. Officegoers were asked to work from home.

Waterlogging was observed at Nehru Place, Aurobindo Marg, Kailash Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Siri Fort Road, the Chirag Delhi flyover, Outer Ring Road, G K Marg, Rail Bhawan, Akshardham, Ashram, ITO, Pul Prahladpur, M B Road, M G Road, Old Rohtak Road, Shadipur, Madhuban Chowk, and National Highway 8.

By evening, around 29 complaints of waterlogging were received at the PWD control room.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a "red" alert for Delhi , predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall on Thursday.

Amid waterlogging and traffic chaos, social media users shared memes on the internet, slamming the administration.

Here are some of them

One wrote,“For the unversed this is very road where apartments are sold for over 100 crores. #GurgaonRains turns Golf course road into river. Venice vibes and door step thrill surely deserves this price (sic).”

Another wrote,“Who buys ₹10 crore flat in Gurgaon without even looking at the basic infrastructure? Just 30 minutes of rain and the roads turn into rivers. Gurgaon feels like a bubble-propped up by investors and NRIs pumping air into it.”

A third commented,“Who needs #Disneyland when entire city becomes a free water park every #GurgaonRains . This is OG #Gurgaon #Gurugram giving you free adventure rides. Get your vehicle and plunge to have real adrenaline rush from maneuvering potholes,traffic and these rivers.”

A fourth user wrote,“Same problem every year at Subhas Chowk.”

