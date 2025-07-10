Morning Walk Turns Tragic! Elephants Trample Arunachal's Ex-MLA Kapchen Rajkumar To Death
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that instructions have been issued for processing the ex-gratia grant to support the former MLA's family.
Kapchen Rajkumar was 65 years old and is survived by his wife and several children.Also Read | Viral video | Elephant goes berserk during Puthiyangadi festival in Kerala
Tirap Superintendent of Police Aditya also confirmed the news, stating that the former Arunachal Pradesh MLA was killed in an elephant attack when he was going from his village towards Deomali, reported PTI.Arunachal Pradesh CM condoles death of former MLA
CM Khandu took to social media platform X to condole the death of the former MLA.
“I am deeply saddened to hear about the tragic passing of Late Kapchen Rajkumar, former MLA from Tirap, who fell victim to a very unfortunate incident. His dedication to serving the community and his contributions to our society will always be remembered,” Khandu posted on X.Also Read | Vadodara Bridge collapse: Death toll rises to 13, 'exact reason' to be probed
"Rajkumar's commitment to the welfare of the people and his relentless pursuit of progress for Tirap will leave a lasting legacy. It is a profound loss not only for his family and friends but for all those whose lives he touched through his work," the Arunachal Pradesh CM added.Kapchen Rajkumar's political career
Kapchecn Rajkumar served as an MLA for the then Khonsa North Assembly Constituency between 1985 and 1990.
Born on April 15, 1960, in Namsang village, the former Arunachal Pradesh MLA was the son of Wangmei Rajkumar, a former acting chief of the village.Also Read | Indian nurse on death row in Yemen to be executed on July 16, says report
Rajkumar began his schooling from Ramakrishna Mission School, Narottamnagar, Deomali, and later completed his studies at Government Higher Secondary School, Khonsa.
He also pursued a commercial pilot training course at Safdarjung Airport, New Delhi.Arunachal Pradesh minister mourns death
State Environment and Forest Minister Wangki Lowang, who represents Namsang constituency, also mourned his death.
"Deeply saddened to hear that former MLA Kapchen Rajkumar lost his life in a tragic wild elephant attack this morning while walking from Namsang village to Deomali. He was a resident of Namsang village in Tirap district, Arunachal Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace," Lowang posted on social media.
