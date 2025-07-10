Al Masaood Automobiles Offers Exclusive First Look At 2026 Nissan Patrol NISMO Following World Premiere

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor for Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Al Dhafra Region, hosted an exclusive customer preview last week, becoming the first dealership globally to showcase the 2026 Nissan Patrol NISMO in its showrooms following the model's official world premiere in the UAE.

Held across the Abu Dhabi and Al Ain showrooms, the preview offered customers early access to two of Nissan's most anticipated performance icons, the 2026 Patrol NISMO and Z NISMO, sparking exceptional interest across the capital. The response was immediate, with a fivefold increase in footfall and a 150% surge in Patrol NISMO bookings, highlighting the immense popularity of the NISMO brand.

Rooted in motorsport heritage, the NISMO brand has long captured the imagination of driving enthusiasts across the region. The new Patrol NISMO, engineered specifically for the Middle East, builds on this legacy. It merges the rugged off-road DNA of the Patrol with refined, track-inspired performance to deliver a unique blend of power and presence, tailored to the expectations of UAE drivers. The Z NISMO represents the pinnacle of the Z lineup. Powered by a 3.0L twin-turbo V6 producing 420 horsepower, it features NISMO-tuned suspension and brakes, aerodynamic upgrades, and a motorsport-inspired cockpit. It blends over 50 years of heritage with modern engineering to offer a focused, performance-driven experience.

Bachir Gemayel, Sales and Marketing Director at Al Masaood Automobiles, said:“Being the first dealership globally to showcase the Patrol NISMO is a proud milestone and a reflection of the deep trust we share with Nissan. More than that, it highlights our commitment to putting customers at the centre of everything we do. The excitement and energy we saw during the event speak volumes about the emotional bond our customers have with Patrol, and the performance spirit that NISMO represents. These moments reinforce our role in delivering the experiences our customers value, timely, relevant, and aligned with their evolving expectations.”

First introduced in 2015, the Patrol NISMO was developed exclusively for the Middle East, a region that values performance, presence, and craftsmanship. A decade on, the all-new 2026 edition marks a bold evolution. Informed by regional insights and tested in local conditions, it stands as the most powerful Patrol ever produced.

Customers in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra can book the Patrol NISMO and Z NISMO by visiting Al Masaood Automobiles showrooms or through the.