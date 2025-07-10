Sonoran Desert Copper Corporation Announces Promising Copper Occurrences On The Newly Staked Jucurutu Project In Rio Grande Do Norte, Brazil
Figure 01 - Location map of the Project Claims in Rio Grande do Norte State, Brazil.
Table 1 - Jucurutu Project Permits Applications.
The processing of public airborne geophysical data (gammaspectrometry and magnetometry) indicates favourable zones for copper mineralization and defined a new target that will be checked once the final applications are granted. The vertical derivative of the magnetic field showed strong structures SW-NE and SE-NW and the gamaspectrometric F-Factor indicated the presence of potential hydrothermal alteration associated with these structures (Figure 2).
Figure 02 - Magnetometry Vertical Derivative and Gamma F-Factor.
The inversion model based on the magnetometry survey indicated that the structure is developing vertically in depth along the major structures observed at surface with malachite mineralization (Figure 3).
Figure 03 - Magnetometry Inversion Model and outcrops showing malachite in the Project area.
Qualified Person Statement
The technical contents of this release were approved by Andre L. Costa, P.Geo., FAIG, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and an independent consultant to the Company.
About Sonoran Desert Copper Corporation
Sonoran Desert Copper Corporation is focused on securing, developing and monetizing materials assets and technologies to build shareholder value.
