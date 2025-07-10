Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dominion Lending Centres Announces Details For The Release Of Its Q2 2025 Results


2025-07-10 08:07:54
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2025) - Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSX: DLCG) ("DLCG" or the "Corporation"), one of Canada's leading franchisors of mortgage professionals and owner of Newton Connectivity Systems, will release its second quarter 2025 results on August 7, 2025, after market close. A conference call and webcast will be held to discuss the results on August 7, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. Mountain Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Second Quarter 2025 Webcast and Conference Call

Date: Thursday, August 7, 2025
Time: 4:00 p.m. Mountain Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
Conference Call: Toll Free: 1-833-752-4932; International: 1-647-849-3379
Webcast: Link:

A webcast replay will also be available within 24 hours following the call in the investor section of DLCG's website at .

About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. is one of Canada's leading networks of mortgage professionals. DLCG operates through Dominion Lending Centres Inc. and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and has operations across Canada. DLCG extensive network includes over 8,500 mortgage professionals and over 500 franchises. Headquartered in British Columbia, DLC was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

