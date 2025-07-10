Dominion Lending Centres Announces Details For The Release Of Its Q2 2025 Results
|Date:
|Thursday, August 7, 2025
|Time:
|4:00 p.m. Mountain Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
|Conference Call:
|Toll Free: 1-833-752-4932; International: 1-647-849-3379
|Webcast:
|Link:
A webcast replay will also be available within 24 hours following the call in the investor section of DLCG's website at .
About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.
Dominion Lending Centres Inc. is one of Canada's leading networks of mortgage professionals. DLCG operates through Dominion Lending Centres Inc. and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and has operations across Canada. DLCG extensive network includes over 8,500 mortgage professionals and over 500 franchises. Headquartered in British Columbia, DLC was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.
