SOL Global Provides Update On Portfolio Company Mcqueen Labs
As of the date of this release, SOL Global holds approximately 6.88% of the issued and outstanding shares of MCQ, fully diluted.
Operational Update and Platform Expansion
Through its main platform, MCQMarkets, MCQ continues to build digital pathways for investors to gain exposure to rare cars that are highly sought after by investors.
McQueen Garage Launch and Early Activity
In Q2 2025, MCQ officially launched McQueen Garage, a division focused on short-duration, high-turnover collector car transactions.
Blockchain Integration and Tokenization Strategy
As part of MCQ's digital asset roadmap, McQueen Garage now accepts Dogecoin (DOGE) as a form of payment, a step aligned with MCQ's broader objective of asset tokenization. The company has announced plans to launch a tokenized automotive fund in Q1 2026, designed to provide enhanced liquidity and accessibility for investors in historically illiquid vehicle assets.
