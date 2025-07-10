SOL Global Provides Update On Portfolio Company Mcqueen Labs

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2025) - SOL Global Investments Corp. (CSE: SOL) (FSE: 9SB) ("" or the ""), one of the first publicly traded companies focused on institutional Solana investments, is pleased to provide an update regarding the ongoing developments at its portfolio company, McQueen Labs Inc. ("" or ""), which operates in the digital infrastructure and alternative asset investment sectors.

As of the date of this release, SOL Global holds approximately 6.88% of the issued and outstanding shares of MCQ, fully diluted.

Operational Update and Platform Expansion

Through its main platform, MCQMarkets, MCQ continues to build digital pathways for investors to gain exposure to rare cars that are highly sought after by investors.

McQueen Garage Launch and Early Activity

In Q2 2025, MCQ officially launched McQueen Garage, a division focused on short-duration, high-turnover collector car transactions.

Blockchain Integration and Tokenization Strategy

As part of MCQ's digital asset roadmap, McQueen Garage now accepts Dogecoin (DOGE) as a form of payment, a step aligned with MCQ's broader objective of asset tokenization. The company has announced plans to launch a tokenized automotive fund in Q1 2026, designed to provide enhanced liquidity and accessibility for investors in historically illiquid vehicle assets.