Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Calls On Poland To Jointly Commemorate Historical Memory

The ministry said that Ukraine treats the history of the Ukrainian and Polish peoples with respect and deep reverence, understanding the sensitivity of the Volyn tragedy in the Polish society. The ministry also stressed it was aware of the sensitive attitude to the tragic pages of the past among Ukrainians.

"Today, our nations have a moral obligation, not only to the memory of the victims, but also to present and future generations, to preserve the legacy of cooperation, mutual trust and strategic partnership. We stand for a true, responsible and balanced historical dialogue, free from politicization and unilateral interpretations, and rely on the prudence of our Polish partners in assessing the events of our common historical past," the ministry said.

It recalled that Ukraine had resumed the process of exhumations and constructive dialogue on historical issues. It also conducted two nationwide roundtables with the participation of leading historians and experts on Ukrainian-Polish relations, where it was reaffirmed that the events of the Volyn tragedy were a tragedy of two nations and require joint objective assessments based on professional research of all the facts and events of that period.

The ministry also noted the constructive cooperation with Poland in carrying out search and exhumation works, proper arrangement of burial sites and identification of all the victims. Ukraine has also proposed resuming the activities of the Ukrainian-Polish Forum of Historians, as well as the format of open dialogue within the Partnership Forum as important platforms for exchanging views and seeking mutual understanding.

"On the eve of the day when the Republic of Poland commemorates the victims of the Volyn tragedy, Ukraine shares the pain and grief of the Polish people. At the same time, we do not forget about the numerous Ukrainians who became innocent victims of interethnic violence, political repression and deportation on the territory of Poland. Ukraine honors the memory of all those who died, regardless of their nationality, religion or place of burial," the statement reads.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that Russia is actively seeking to divide Ukrainians and Poles by exploiting the most sensitive chapters of the two countries' shared history. Unfortunately, some Polish politicians, whether deliberately or not, are playing into the aggressor's hands.

"Russia is vividly demonstrating, through the examples of Bucha, Irpin, Borodianka, Mariupol, Izium, the shelling of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Lviv, Odesa and other Ukrainian cities, what it is capable of doing in Poland if it is not stopped in Ukraine," the ministry said.

In response, Ukraine calls for unity and wisdom and for both nations to jointly honor historical memory - recognizing that for the sake of a common future, the two countries must find common ground even on the most painful chapters of their past. Good neighborly relations between Ukraine and Poland remain essential for both countries, given the common interests and historical proximity of our peoples, as well as the challenges and threats posed by the Russian aggressor.

Finally, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expressed sincere gratitude to Poland for the comprehensive assistance it has provided since the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion.

"This support has become a manifestation of true solidarity with Ukraine. Only together can we overcome our common enemy, the aggressor state of Russia, and defend the freedom of both Ukraine and Poland," the statement concludes.

Polish President Andrzej Duda earlier signed a law designating July 11 as the National Day of Remembrance for Poles who perished in Volyn during World War II.