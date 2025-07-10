Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
China Responds To Detention Of Its Citizens In Kyiv

China Responds To Detention Of Its Citizens In Kyiv


2025-07-10 08:06:21
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated this during a briefing, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"China is verifying the information," Mao said, commenting on the detention in Kyiv of Chinese nationals for allegedly attempting to illegally export missile technology from Ukraine.

"If any Chinese citizens are involved, we will safeguard their lawful rights and interests in accordance with law," the diplomat added.

Read also: Chinese nationals caught spying on Ukraine's Neptune missile system for Beijing's intelligence services

Earlier reports said that Ukrainian law enforcement authorities had detained Chinese nationals who attempted to transfer classified documentation related to Ukraine's Neptune missile system to Chinese security services.

Illustrative photo: Ricardo on Unsplash

MENAFN10072025000193011044ID1109784137

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search