China Responds To Detention Of Its Citizens In Kyiv
"China is verifying the information," Mao said, commenting on the detention in Kyiv of Chinese nationals for allegedly attempting to illegally export missile technology from Ukraine.
"If any Chinese citizens are involved, we will safeguard their lawful rights and interests in accordance with law," the diplomat added.Read also: Chinese nationals caught spying on Ukraine's Neptune missile system for Beijing's intelligence services
Earlier reports said that Ukrainian law enforcement authorities had detained Chinese nationals who attempted to transfer classified documentation related to Ukraine's Neptune missile system to Chinese security services.
Illustrative photo: Ricardo on Unsplash
