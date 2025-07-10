Microcloud Hologram Inc. Proposes Multi-Qubit Quantum State Sharing Scheme: Sharing Multiple Quantum Information In One Operation

SHENZHEN, China, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO ), ("HOLO" or the "Company"), a technology service provider, announced the proposed multi-qubit quantum state sharing scheme, which, through an innovative "one-time distribution + one-time recycle" mechanism, achieves the collaborative recovery of multiple multi-qubit states among participants, providing a new paradigm for the efficient utilization of quantum resources. The scheme takes quantum entanglement encoding as the core, combining single-particle measurement and data collaborative processing to construct a complete technical chain from state preparation to reconstruction.

The core process of the scheme can be likened to "quantum information express delivery": first, the dealer "packages" the target quantum state into a special entangled state, distributes it to participants through quantum channels, and then collaboratively reconstructs the original state based on local measurement data. Specifically, the dealer encodes \(m\) number of \(k\)-qubit states into a hyper-entangled state of \(n=mÃ-k\) particles, for example, utilizing multidimensional properties such as polarization and path of photons to construct a "quantum express box," with each sub-entangled state carrying specific qubit information. After completing the encoding through quantum gate operations, the particles are distributed to participants, who obtain local data through generalized measurements and projective measurements. Finally, the dealer reconstructs the original state using a maximum likelihood estimation algorithm, with a fidelity exceeding 90% deemed successful.

HOLO's technological innovation is reflected in three dimensions: first, the hyper-entangled state multiplexing technology breaks through the traditional single-state single-resource limitation, utilizing the multidimensional degrees of freedom of particles to enable a single photon to carry 3 qubits of information, improving resource efficiency by 3 times; second, the adaptive measurement strategy dynamically selects measurement bases, reducing the number of measurements by 30% and errors to 1/5 of random measurements, significantly enhancing data collection efficiency; third, the distributed reconstruction algorithm allocates the multi-state revivification task to multiple computing nodes, making processing time increase linearly with the number of states, avoiding the exponential complexity bottleneck of traditional centralized algorithms.

The scheme successfully realized the simultaneous sharing of 2 3-qubit GHZ states in a photonic system, reducing the usage of entangled particles by 50%, decreasing classical communication volume by 40%, and maintaining a fidelity above 85% even under a 1% channel error rate. However, the practical implementation of the technology still faces challenges: the automated preparation of high-dimensional entangled states, the demand for femtosecond-level timing synchronization precision, and the bandwidth limitations of quantum-classical interfaces. Future development will focus on solid-state quantum system integration, quantum machine learning optimization algorithms, and metropolitan-scale quantum relay network deployment, promoting the scheme from laboratory to practical application.

HOLO's research reveals the universal law of the quantum Zeno effect in controlling continuous state tunneling, and its technical framework not only provides a standardized solution for quantum dot isolation but also pioneers a new paradigm of "measurement-material-device" collaborative design. With further maturation of the technology, this achievement is expected to advance quantum computing from proof-of-principle to engineering applications, laying a critical foundation for building scalable quantum information processing platforms.

About MicroCloud Hologram Inc.

MicroCloud is committed to providing leading holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. MicroCloud's holographic technology services include high-precision holographic light detection and ranging ("LiDAR") solutions, based on holographic technology, exclusive holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, breakthrough technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide reliable holographic advanced driver assistance systems ("ADAS"). MicroCloud also provides holographic digital twin technology services for customers and has built a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. MicroCloud's holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of MicroCloud's holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. For more information, please visit

