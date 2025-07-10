Apryse Announces Strategic Transactions

Acquisitions of Scanbot SDK and Accusoft Expand Platform and Document Processing Capabilities

Completes Strategic Refinancing to Support Continued Long-Term Growth

DENVER, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Apryse, the global leader in digital document processing technology, today announced the completion of two strategic transactions that significantly expand its platform, deepen its capabilities, and position the company for continued long-term growth.

Apryse has acquired Scanbot SDK, a mobile-first provider of high-performance data capture solutions for barcode scanning, document scanning and optical character recognition (OCR). Scanbot SDK enables customers to capture and process information seamlessly from mobile devices at the edge, with strong adoption in the logistics, healthcare, transportation and public sectors.

Apryse has also acquired Accusoft, a long-standing provider of imaging and document solutions known for its expertise in high-performance image manipulation, barcode recognition and form field extraction. Accusoft has strong customer relationships in critical and document-reliant industries including healthcare, government, insurance and finance.

These complementary acquisitions expand Apryse's capabilities for developers integrating imaging and document capture into their applications and enable Apryse to deliver a unified suite of tools covering the full document lifecycle-from capture and extraction to collaboration, rendering and archival.

"We're thrilled to join forces with Apryse," said Christoph Wagner, CEO of Scanbot SDK. "Their worldclass platform and reach will help us scale our mission of transforming manual processes into seamless mobile workflows. This is a win for both our team and our customers."

"This next chapter gives our team and customers the chance to be part of a broader strategy that's shaping the future of how documents are handled worldwide," said Jack Berlin, CEO of Accusoft. "It's an exciting step for our technology and we are excited to become part of the Apryse platform."

In conjunction with these acquisitions, Apryse has also completed a strategic refinancing of its debt, strengthening its balance sheet and improving its flexibility to pursue future growth opportunities. The refinancing and the support received from Thoma Bravo and Silversmith Capital Partners reflects Apryse's continued growth and strong financial performance as well as its attractive long-term potential.

"Scanbot SDK and Accusoft are exceptional additions to Apryse, and we are delighted to welcome them," said Cassidy Smirnow, CEO of Apryse. "Both platforms bring complementary technologies, valuable expertise, enterprise-grade reliability and impressive customer bases. With Thoma Bravo and Silversmith's support, we will continue to scale our platform and be more agile in pursuit of our ambitious growth targets."

About Apryse

Apryse, previously known as PDFTron, is a global leader in document processing technology that makes work better and life simpler. Apryse gives developers, enterprise customers, and small businesses the tools to reach their document goals faster and more easily. Apryse technology works with all major platforms and a wide variety of unique file types. For more information, visit Apryse.

Contacts

For Apryse:

Kristen Warner VP,

Communications,

[email protected]

