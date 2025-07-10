Rev.Io Rolls Out Next-Gen Platform With Early Bird Pricing And Powerful New Features

With quoting, payments, and AI dashboards now live, Rev sets the stage for its September launch.

ATLANTA, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rev, the leading provider of integrated billing, payments, and PSA solutions for service providers, is proud to announce the next phase in the rollout of its all-new platform-now with Early Bird Pricing available for a limited time. Purpose-built for MSPs, telecom and communications providers, and field service organizations, this groundbreaking release delivers a unified, intelligent, and mobile-first solution to power the modern service business. Today's expanded release builds on the platform's core foundation and introduces robust new capabilities designed to help teams operate smarter and grow faster.

Following an exclusive early access program launched in April, Rev gave select customers a first look at the platform's core foundation-featuring tools for customer and contact management, ticketing, task assignment, scheduling, dispatch, and mobile-friendly time tracking. With valuable feedback from those early adopters, Rev has continued to build momentum. Today, the platform enters its next phase, delivering even more powerful capabilities to service providers ready to scale.

"The feedback we've received from MSPs and service providers on the front lines has been instrumental in shaping the direction of our platform," said Jennifer Hopkins, CMO at Rev. "These early adopters validated what we believed: that there's a real need for a unified, intelligent solution built specifically for the way modern service businesses operate. Their insights have helped us prioritize the features that matter most-and we're just getting started."

Now Live: Quote-to-Cash, Integrations, Automation & AI

With this latest update, the Rev platform now includes robust financial features such as quoting, invoicing, payment processing, and recurring contract management-all accessible through a seamless, unified interface. Service providers can also harness powerful integrations with industry-leading tools, including the Pax8 Marketplace, Google Calendar, Outlook, and QuickBooks Online.

Built-in workflow automation, AI-powered dashboards, and real-time reporting empower teams to eliminate manual work, make smarter decisions, and operate at peak efficiency.

Coming Soon: The Next Evolution of the Rev Platform

The September general launch will introduce a powerful suite of new capabilities, further expanding the Rev platform to support every aspect of the modern service business. Building on its PSA and billing foundation, this upcoming release will deliver even more tools to help providers streamline operations, enhance visibility, and drive growth. Highlights of the upcoming release include:



Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM)

Sales pipeline management

Inventory and procurement tools

Self-service import and migration

AI-powered assistance

SLA tracking

SMS support

Commission tracking A Developer Hub for custom integrations

To further enrich the user experience, this update also introduces community features, gamification elements, embedded onboarding, and in-app notifications-ensuring teams stay informed, engaged, and supported every step of the way.

"This next phase marks a major milestone in our mission to deliver the most comprehensive, intelligent platform for service providers," said Evan Rice, President & COO at Rev. "We're seeing incredible momentum in the market as MSPs and CSPs recognize the value of a truly unified solution-one that's AI-enabled, deeply integrated, and built to adapt as they scale. With billing capabilities now live and even more innovation coming this fall – like RMM - Rev is redefining what's possible for modern service businesses."

About Rev

Rev is a trusted partner to communications and technology service providers, delivering innovative solutions that simplify operations, increase efficiency, and drive revenue growth. With over 20 years of experience in billing and back-office automation, Rev is proud to power the next generation of service providers with a platform purpose-built for their needs.

To learn more and lock in Early Bird Pricing ahead of the general release, visit .

