Minister Outlines Plan To Boost Government Spokespersons' Performance

Amman, July 10 (Petra) -- Minister of Government Communication and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani said Thursday that the ministry is currently developing a plan to enhance the role of media spokespersons across ministries and government institutions, with the aim of improving their capacity for effective public communication.During a visit to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Momani met with Petra Board Chairman Nabil Ghishan and Director General Fairooz Mubaideen. He said the plan will strengthen the government's approach to continuous communication with citizens and keep them informed about decisions and actions.Momani highlighted that there are successful examples among current spokespersons but emphasized the need to further develop their media communication skills to ensure messages are conveyed clearly and effectively to the Jordanian public.He explained that as part of the ministry's ongoing efforts to improve spokespersons' performance, it will offer evaluation and training programs to sharpen their communication skills, while also setting mechanisms to ensure their regular presence at important events and their ability to perform their roles professionally.The minister noted that the plan aims to improve information flow and unify government messaging, presenting a more professional and transparent image of spokespersons in ministries and institutions and strengthening public engagement.Momani pointed out that the ministry is also working on issuing regulations or instructions to enhance the role of spokespersons in official bodies and evaluate their performance, stressing the importance of ensuring that they possess the necessary qualifications and communication skills to represent their institutions effectively in the media.He added that all government spokespersons will be organized under the direct technical supervision of the Ministry of Government Communication. Annual performance evaluations will be conducted in cooperation with the Minister of State for Public Sector Modernization and the Competency Center at the Civil Service Bureau, reviewing their media performance and implemented plans to improve coordination between institutions and the ministry.He stressed that the evaluation will be tied to achievements and the quality of well-coordinated media plans, ensuring continuous follow-up on spokespersons' performance and strengthening their skills, which in turn will project a positive, professional image of institutions and enhance their ability to communicate with the public transparently and effectively.Momani said the initiative is part of the ministry's wider goal to improve the quality of government media work and ensure the implementation of integrated, consistent communication plans that enhance the image of public institutions and deliver their messages more effectively.He also praised the vital role of Petra in providing reliable, up-to-date information to various media outlets, describing it as the country's main and trusted source for national news and a cornerstone of Jordanian media.Ghishan affirmed the agency's commitment to credible and objective reporting, while Director General Mubaideen noted that Petra is undergoing a significant transformation, especially in digital media and content production, thanks to technological advancements across its online platforms and social media channels, which boost its presence and align with modern media trends.During his visit, Momani was briefed on Petra's latest developments, particularly in digital media, content creation, and updates to its website, as well as its dedicated Petra Memory archive wing.