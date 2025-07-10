Best Agent In Bexley: What To Look For In A Great Rental Property

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 9, 2025 5:00 pm - Investing in real estate can be a smart way to build long-term wealth, especially when you choose the right property from the start. For first-time investors, understanding what separates an average rental from a high-performing one is crucial.

It's not just about location or price. It's about making informed decisions that set you up for strong returns, low vacancy, and steady tenant demand.

Here's a guide to help you identify the qualities of a great rental property.



Location Still Matters, But Be Strategic

You've heard it before: location is everything. But it's not just about being in a desirable suburb. It's about what that suburb offers renters. Look for areas with:

- Strong employment opportunities

- Proximity to public transport

- Access to schools, shops, and lifestyle amenities

- A low crime rate and good reputation.

Even within suburbs like Bexley, some streets perform better than others. Quiet side streets, properties near parks, or places close to train stations often appeal more to tenants and can demand higher rent.

Tenant-Friendly Features

The goal of a rental property is to keep it tenanted. That means thinking about the features your ideal renter wants, not just what you like. Popular features include:

- Secure parking or garages

- Outdoor space or balconies

- Built-in wardrobes and modern kitchens

- Air conditioning and internal laundry

- Low-maintenance gardens or flooring.

Properties that tick these boxes often rent faster and experience fewer turnover issues.

Consider Low Ongoing Costs

Rental income is only part of the equation. To maximise return on investment, look for properties with low maintenance costs. Units in well-maintained buildings with reasonable strata fees or houses with newer roofs and updated plumbing can be more predictable and less of a financial drain.

Avoid properties with extensive renovations or structural work required unless you're a seasoned investor ready to take on the risk and cost.

Strong Rental Demand in the Area

Before buying, research local rental trends. What's the vacancy rate? What's the average rental yield? Are rents rising or falling?

A good rental property will be in a suburb where demand is consistent, especially among the type of tenant you're targeting, whether that's professionals, students, or families. Bexley, for example, often appeals to working professionals and young families due to its location and transport links.

Good Potential for Capital Growth

While rental income matters, long-term investors also think about how the property will grow in value over time. Suburbs undergoing gentrification or infrastructure upgrades often see strong capital growth.

Look for areas with planned transport improvements, new schools, or growing local economies.

Buying in an up-and-coming pocket of a suburb can be a smart move if you do your homework.

Final Thought

The best rental properties strike a balance between immediate income and long-term potential. They appeal to tenants, are affordable to maintain, and are located in areas where demand remains strong.

The best rental properties strike a balance between immediate income and long-term potential. They appeal to tenants, are affordable to maintain, and are located in areas where demand remains strong.