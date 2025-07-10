403
Deputy Makkah Governor Oversees Al-Kaaba Washing With Diplomats' Participation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, July 10 (KUNA) -- Deputy Governor of Makkah Prince Saud bin Mishaal Al-Saud oversaw on Thursday the holy Al-Kaaba washing ceremony, which witnessed the participation of several diplomats including Kuwaiti Ambassador Sheikh Sabah Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Prince Saud -- representing King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud -- and the gathering used Zamzam water and several materials to clean the holy Kaaba.
The ceremony is a Sunnah (practice) that dates back to the Prophet Mohammad peace be upon him when he conquered Makkah and ordered the cleansing of Al-Kaaba from idol worship. (end)
