Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
KFF, Kuwait Municipality Discuss Expediting Vital Projects, Easing Licensing

KFF, Kuwait Municipality Discuss Expediting Vital Projects, Easing Licensing


2025-07-10 08:02:55
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) Chief Major General Talal Mohammad Al-Roumi met Kuwait Municipality Director General Engineer Manal Mohammad Al-Asfour to discuss accelerating key projects, streamlining licensing, and removing hurdles facing investors and project owners.
The coordination meeting sought to boost inter-agency cooperation, speed permit issuance, and simplify technical and administrative procedures to improve the business climate and service quality for citizens and residents, a KFF statement said Thursday.
Senior officials from both sides attended. (end)
aj


MENAFN10072025000071011013ID1109784069

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search