KFF, Kuwait Municipality Discuss Expediting Vital Projects, Easing Licensing
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) Chief Major General Talal Mohammad Al-Roumi met Kuwait Municipality Director General Engineer Manal Mohammad Al-Asfour to discuss accelerating key projects, streamlining licensing, and removing hurdles facing investors and project owners.
The coordination meeting sought to boost inter-agency cooperation, speed permit issuance, and simplify technical and administrative procedures to improve the business climate and service quality for citizens and residents, a KFF statement said Thursday.
Senior officials from both sides attended. (end)
