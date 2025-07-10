Sentral Expands Portfolio In Los Angeles And Atlanta

DENVER, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentral , the leading Class-A multifamily property management company, announces the addition of two communities to its portfolio: 1600 Vine in Los Angeles and Stella at Star Metals in Atlanta. These amenity-rich residential communities build on Sentral's growing management portfolio of more than $5 billion of multifamily assets across the United States. 1600 Vine expands Sentral's Los Angeles area presence to 11 communities; Stella at Star Metals is Sentral's second community in Atlanta.

1600 Vine, located just steps from the Hollywood Walk of Fame, offers 375 units with unique floor plans, including studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and a collection of two-story penthouse apartments. Amenities include a heated pool and spa with poolside lounge, resident lounge with billiards and entertaining kitchen, 24-hour fitness center, outdoor fitness center and private fitness room, rooftop boardroom and terrace, fully equipped co-working business center, and pet park with dog washing station. A Trader Joe's store is located on the ground floor and the Hollywood Farmers Market and access to the Metro B line are just steps away.

Stella at Star Metals is a luxury residential tower with 327 studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and penthouse apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows featuring spectacular views of the Atlanta skyline. Double-slider balcony configurations connect living spaces to private patios, a rare feature in the Atlanta market.

Stella's apartments feature chef-inspired kitchens with top-of-the-line appliances, Italian soft-close cabinetry, designer faucets, and under-cabinet soft glow lighting. The property will be home to Füm, a northern Italian concept restaurant on the ground floor; and Rabbit Ears, a cocktail lounge on the 18th floor. Both are operated by Michelin-recognized Grassfed Culture Hospitality and residents will have priority access.

Stella at Star Metals is the tallest residential tower in West Midtown, and is the second Sentral-managed community in the burgeoning Star Metals district developed by the Allen Morris Company. L&B Realty Advisors via their separate account with Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation is the capital partner in Stella.

Sentral has more than tripled its management portfolio since 2021, and continues to lead the industry thanks to its hospitality-inspired amenities, best-in-class service and flexible mix of furnished and unfurnished luxury units.

