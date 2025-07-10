Davidstea Announces Results Of Annual Meeting
|Name of Nominee
|Votes for
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Jane Silverstone Segal
|13,730,858
|99.08
|128,066
|0.92
|Sarah Segal
|13,733,155
|99.09
|125,769
|0.91
|Susan L. Burkman
|13,733,417
|99.09
|125,507
|0.91
|Pat De Marco
|17,733,589
|99.10
|125,335
|0.90
|Peter Robinson
|13,733,541
|99.10
|125,383
|0.90
At the meeting, DAVIDsTEA's shareholders also re-appointed Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as DAVIDsTEA's auditor and adopted a resolution amending the 2015 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan of the Company so as to increase the number of common shares of the Company available for issuance thereunder.
About DAVIDsTEA
DAVIDsTEA offers a specialty branded selection of high-quality proprietary loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, tea-related accessories and gifts through its e-commerce platform at and the Amazon Marketplace, its wholesale customers which include over 4,000 grocery stores and pharmacies, over 1,500 convenience stores in Canada and over 900 grocery stores in the United States, as well as 20 company-owned stores across Canada. It offers primarily proprietary tea blends that are exclusive to the Company, as well as traditional single-origin teas and herbs. The team's passion for and knowledge of tea permeates the Company's culture and is rooted in an excitement to explore the taste, health and lifestyle elements of tea. With a focus on innovative flavours, wellness-driven ingredients and organic tea, the Company launches seasonally driven“collections” with a mission of making tea fun and accessible to all. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.
|Investor Contact
|MBC Capital Markets Advisors
|DAVIDsTEA Investor Relations
|Pierre Boucher
|...
|514-731-0000
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- Enkrypt Integrates SPACE ID's Payment ID For Seamless CEX Transfers
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Cregis At Ifx Cyprus 2025: Presents Scalable Infrastructure For Forex Digital Transformation
CommentsNo comment