Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Terrascend To Host Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call


2025-07-10 08:01:04
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (TSX: TSND) (OTCQX: TSNDF) , a leading North American cannabis company, today announced that it will host a scheduled conference call to discuss the results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025 on Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will report its financial results for the second quarter 2025 the same day after market close.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
Date: Thursday, August 7, 2025
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Webcast:
Dial-in Number: 1-888-510-2154
Replay:
 1-289-819-1450 or 1-888-660-6345
Available until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time on Thursday, August 21, 2025
Replay Entry Code: 23155#

About TerrAscend
TerrAscend is a leading TSX-listed cannabis company with interests across the North American cannabis sector, including operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Ohio, Michigan and California through TerrAscend Growth Corp. and retail operations in Canada. TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium, Gage and other dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns or licenses several synergistic businesses and brands including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Cookies, Lemonnade, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Legend, State Flower, Wana, and Valhalla Confections. For more information visit .

For more information regarding TerrAscend:
Ziad Ghanem
Chief Executive Officer
...
689-345-4114

Investor Relations Contact:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
...
212-896-1254


