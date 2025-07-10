Terrascend To Host Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call
| CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
|Date:
|Thursday, August 7, 2025
|Time:
|5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
|Webcast:
|Dial-in Number:
|1-888-510-2154
| Replay:
| 1-289-819-1450 or 1-888-660-6345
Available until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time on Thursday, August 21, 2025
Replay Entry Code: 23155#
About TerrAscend
TerrAscend is a leading TSX-listed cannabis company with interests across the North American cannabis sector, including operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Ohio, Michigan and California through TerrAscend Growth Corp. and retail operations in Canada. TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium, Gage and other dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns or licenses several synergistic businesses and brands including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Cookies, Lemonnade, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Legend, State Flower, Wana, and Valhalla Confections. For more information visit .
For more information regarding TerrAscend:
Ziad Ghanem
Chief Executive Officer
...
689-345-4114
Investor Relations Contact:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
...
212-896-1254
Legal Disclaimer:
