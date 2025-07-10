Carecloud Emerges As A Top Gainer In Russell Microcap Index For Q2 2025 With 70% Quarterly Increase

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDO) (“CareCloud” or the“Company”), a leader in AI-powered healthcare technology and revenue cycle management solutions, today announced that its common stock rose approximately 70% during the second quarter of 2025, making it among the top gainers in the Russell MicrocapIndex for the period.

The Company was officially added to the Russell Microcap Index effective June 30, 2025, following the annual reconstitution of the Russell indexes. The inclusion and strong performance underscore CareCloud's growing visibility and investor confidence in its strategic direction.

“Our performance this quarter reflects growing investor confidence in our strategic direction, particularly as we accelerate AI innovation, re-engage in targeted acquisitions, and enhance our capital structure,” said Stephen Snyder, Co-CEO of CareCloud.“With a strengthened balance sheet, an expanding public float, and a renewed focus on delivering intelligent health solutions, we believe CareCloud is well positioned for long-term growth.”

First Half 2025 Highlights:



Launched its new AI Center of Excellence

Resumed M&A activity targeting high-potential verticals

Completed conversion of 3.5 million Series A Preferred shares into Common Stock

Ended the quarter with over $10 million in cash Added to the Russell Microcap Index



The Company believes that these developments reflect CareCloud's disciplined execution and position the Company for continued momentum into the second half of 2025.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc. is a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems. CareCloud's comprehensive suite of revenue cycle, practice management, and patient engagement solutions is supported by emerging AI technologies to improve clinical and financial outcomes.

Follow CareCloud on LinkedIn , X and Facebook .

For additional information, please visit our website at carecloud.com . To listen to video presentations by CareCloud's management team, read recent press releases and view the latest investor presentation, please visit .

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as“may,”“might,”“will,”“shall,”“should,”“could”,“intends,”“expects,”“plans,”“goals,”“projects,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“seeks,”“estimates,”“predicts,”“possible,”“potential,”“target,” or“continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements reflecting management's expectations for future financial performance and operating expenditures, expected growth, profitability and business outlook, and the expected results from the integration of our acquisitions. Past operational or stock price performance is not an indication of future performance.

These forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our (or our industry's) actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to manage growth, migrate newly acquired customers and retain new and existing customers, maintain cost-effective global operations, increase operational efficiency and reduce operating costs, predict and properly adjust to changes in reimbursement and other industry regulations and trends, retain the services of key personnel, develop new technologies, upgrade and adapt legacy and acquired technologies to work with evolving industry standards, compete with other companies' products and services competitive with ours, and other important risks and uncertainties referenced and discussed under the heading titled“Risk Factors” in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not assume any obligations to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

SOURCE: CareCloud

Company Contact:

Norman Roth

Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Controller

CareCloud, Inc.

...

Investor Contact:

Stephen Snyder

Co-Chief Executive Officer

CareCloud, Inc.

...