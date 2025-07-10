Scalo Welcomes Jakub Stadnik As Head Of Delivery To Drive Growth And Strengthen Client Partnerships

Jakub Stadnik, Head of Delivery at Scalo

Scalo logo

- Jakub Stadnik, Head of Delivery at ScaloWROCLAW, POLAND, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Scalo, a leading provider of team augmentation and software development services , is pleased to announce the appointment of Jakub Stadnik as the company's new Head of Delivery. In this strategic leadership role, Jakub will be responsible for strengthening existing client relationships, supporting new business development, and elevating service delivery standards.Jakub brings over two decades of managerial experience, including 15 years in service delivery management, software development, and technology services. His impressive track record includes senior roles at Credit Suisse, IBM, intive, and most recently STX Next. Known for his strategic mindset and client-centric approach, Jakub has successfully led high-performing teams, managed complex projects, and consistently delivered measurable business value.In his new role, Jakub will focus on strengthening Scalo's delivery organization, ensuring the highest standards of service quality, and aligning delivery strategies with clients' evolving needs. He will also play a key role in mentoring and developing Scalo's operational and technology teams to support the company's continued expansion.“I'm pleased to be joining Scalo at such a promising time,” said Jakub Stadnik.“Working alongside our skilled teams and trusted partners, my focus will be on building genuine relationships and delivering solutions that make a real difference for our clients. I believe that when we grow together, everyone benefits, and I'm committed to supporting that progress.”Scalo is confident that Jakub's appointment will further strengthen its delivery capabilities and reinforce its commitment to delivering exceptional results for clients across industries.About ScaloScalo is a trusted technology partner specializing in IT staff augmentation , technology consulting, and custom software development services. Focusing on collaboration, quality, and continuous improvement, Scalo helps businesses turn complex challenges into impactful results.

Natalia Gronowska

Scalo

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.