Former FBI, CIA Chiefs Under Probe for Russia Intel Claims

2025-07-10 07:51:25
(MENAFN) Former FBI Director James Comey and ex-CIA Director John Brennan are now under federal investigation for potentially providing false testimony to Congress about Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, which resulted in Donald Trump’s victory, according to media and other media sources.

This development follows a newly released report by current CIA Director John Ratcliffe, who stated that the two former intelligence leaders—both appointed during the Obama administration—had “manipulated intelligence” in a post-election Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA). The assessment was compiled shortly after Trump’s 2016 win.

“All the world can now see the truth: Brennan, former (Director of National Intelligence James) Clapper and Comey manipulated intelligence and silenced career professionals — all to get Trump. Thank you to the career @CIA officers who conducted this review and exposed the facts,” Ratcliffe posted on X on July 2, the day the report was made public.

According to media, it remains uncertain if the FBI inquiry has advanced beyond its initial stages. When reached for comment, a spokesperson for the Department of Justice declined to provide details, stating: “We do not comment on ongoing investigations.”

Comey was dismissed by Trump in May 2017, while Brennan left office on January 20, 2017—the day Trump was sworn in. Both officials served under then-President Barack Obama.

Trump has long criticized Brennan and Comey. When asked on Wednesday about the investigation, the former president said at the White House: “I think they’re crooked as hell and maybe they have to pay a price for that,” and called the pair “very dishonest people.”

Comey and Brennan were key figures in the probes examining links between Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia—connections Trump has repeatedly denounced as a “hoax.” However, those links were affirmed by a bipartisan Senate committee and multiple intelligence assessments.

Trump has consistently asserted that he was unjustly targeted by numerous investigations, particularly those related to Russian interference, and has urged federal authorities to prosecute those behind the probes.

Although reforms stemming from the Watergate scandal in the 1970s created an informal boundary meant to insulate the Justice Department from presidential influence, Trump has routinely disregarded these norms—calling on federal law enforcement to pursue his critics and political adversaries.

