Turkish authorities arrest suspected drug dealers in big operation
(MENAFN) Turkish authorities have apprehended 65 individuals suspected of dealing drugs during a sweeping operation in the northwestern province of Tekirdag, according to official statements.
The country's interior minister shared details of the operation through a post on the social media platform X, stating that the crackdown followed three months of close monitoring involving both technical tools and on-the-ground surveillance.
The operation was aimed primarily at so-called "street dealers," individuals believed to be distributing narcotics in local neighborhoods and alleyways, often targeting the youth.
As outlined by the minister, the suspects had been using messaging apps and social media platforms to carry out drug transactions and appeared to be part of a structured network.
"We essentially re-scanned the entire province of Tekirdag," Yerlikaya said, highlighting the thorough nature of the preparatory work. He explained that specialized teams conducted detailed field analysis and investigations.
Operations targeting drug dealers are a regular part of Türkiye’s wider campaign against drug trafficking and organized criminal activity.
