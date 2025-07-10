Securities Class Action Litigation Exposure Sets New Record In First Half Of 2025

Corporate disclosure controllership is now mission critical for directors and officers of U.S. public companies.

So far in 2025, the median ratio of settlements to the market capitalization of defendant companies is more than three times the median of all Rule 10b-5 shareholder class actions settled prior to 2025, through 2018. Empirical analysis indicates that shareholder settlements, as a percentage of defendants' market capitalizations, appear to be increasing substantially.

"Persistent equity market volatility and increased investor scrutiny of AI utilization require issuers to embrace a more robust disclosure controllership framework to mitigate securities litigation risk. Today, securities litigation exposure is demonstrably greater due to the magnitude of the stock drops implicated in shareholder class actions. Three consecutive quarterly increases in market cap. losses leading to record-setting litigation exposure is a wake-up call for directors and officers of an increasingly complex corporate disclosure landscape," said Nessim Mezrahi, CEO of SAR.

Key takeaways: