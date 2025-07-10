7-Eleven Launches New 'Roll-Up & Refueltm' Campaign Celebrating Culture, Community And Convenience

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here:

Whether grabbing a Big Bite® hot dog and a Big Gulp® drink in-store or topping off at the pump, the campaign celebrates culture in motion, with nods to skate and car communities that have long embraced 7-Eleven as part of their day-to-day routine.

7-Eleven's 'Roll-Up & Refuel' campaign consists of new broadcast advertising spots and social media content that underscore the brand's role in helping customers stock up on their favorite snacks and sips while on the go. Whether it's a quick bite between sessions at the skate park or a late-night refuel during a car meetup, 7-Eleven is always there to keep the momentum going.

The campaign will run in select markets in :30 and :15 second television spots, :30 and :15 second radio spots, out of home marketing, paid social, search and display, and streaming audio and video. The spots are also available to view on 7-Eleven's YouTube , Instagram and TikTok channels.

The campaign also highlights epic deals exclusive to 7Rewards® loyalty members including:



$1 Big Gulp: Whether rolling deep with friends or flying solo, members can quench their thirst with a large $1 Big Gulp drink.* 7-Eleven Gold PassTM Deals : Interested in even more deals? 7-Eleven Gold Pass offers members seven free drinks a month, fuel savings, zero delivery fees and exclusive delivery and in-store offers. New customers can try 7-Eleven Gold Pass with a 30-day free trial to explore the program.**

"This campaign brings to life the spirit of the communities who make us part of their everyday routine, and in return we're showing up for our customers with the snacks, drinks and deals that keep them moving," said Marissa Jarratt, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer at 7-Eleven. "From skate sessions and car shows to spontaneous pit stops, 7-Eleven is here to fuel it all."

To celebrate the nostalgic nod to streetwear, 7-Eleven's online merch store, 7CollectionTM , is teaming up with trailblazing skate label Dirty Ghetto Kids (DGK) for a limited capsule dropping July 18. Known for their unfiltered edge and street-born spirit, this three-piece collection blends culture and community through bold headwear, apparel and a limited-edition skate deck. The collection will be available exclusively on 7Collection and DGK .

* Valid 6/25/25 – 8/26/25. Discount applicable at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes. Plus tax where applicable. ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

** 30 Day Free Legal: Subscription required. Unless canceled before end of 30 day trial period, subscription will automatically renew at $9.95 per month. Limit 1 free drink per day, up to 7 free drinks per month. Fuel discount applies only at participating locations. Taxes and fees may apply. See full terms in 7-Eleven app for full details. If not using Try Free for 30 Days: Subscription required. Limit 1 free drink per day, up to 7 free drinks per month. Fuel discount applies only at participating locations. Taxes and fees may apply. See full terms in 7-Eleven app for full details. ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway® , Stripes® , Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven offers customers fresh, high-quality and convenient food options like sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven also offers customers industry-leading packaged products at an outstanding value with its 7-SelectTM private brand. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 100 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app with real-time tracking and delivery typically in about 30 minutes, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at .

