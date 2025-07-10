Carrier Logistics Unveils AI-Powered Tool To Streamline LTL Operations
"This technology directly addresses one of the most persistent challenges in our industry-capturing critical shipment data quickly and accurately," said Ben Wiesen, president of Carrier Logistics. "With this AI-powered module, we're delivering a real-world solution that drives measurable value. By extracting data in real time, we help carriers act faster and more confidently. The result is a transformative solution that helps LTL carriers using FACTS turn operational efficiency into a strategic advantage."
The AI BOL Extraction module brings immediate operational benefits to transportation companies processing Bills of Lading, including:
-
Automated Processing – Reduces manual data entry of BOLs, accelerating shipment creation
Error Reduction – Lowers discrepancies and rework through precise AI-driven extraction
Improved Efficiency – Enables earlier optimization and dispatch, allowing more time to execute
Seamless Integration – Directly links extracted data into the FACTS platform in real time
Carrier Logistics FACTSTM is the premier freight and transportation management solution for asset-based LTL carriers and last-mile providers. Purpose-built for the industry, FACTS combines powerful optimization tools, dispatch and routing engines, cross-dock management, and a full back-office suite-all in one integrated system. Now enhanced with AI, FACTS helps carriers boost productivity, reduce costs, and provide shippers with real-time visibility and superior service.
About Carrier Logistics Inc.
Carrier Logistics Inc. (CLI), headquartered in Elmsford, NY, is a recognized leader in freight management software with over 50 years of experience. CLI delivers comprehensive solutions tailored to the needs of LTL carriers, truckload operators, asset-light providers, and parcel delivery firms throughout the U.S. and Canada. Learn more at .
SOURCE Carrier Logistics Inc.
