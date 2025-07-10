Resides Redefines MLS With Industry-Leading Subscription Tiers

New tiers offer real estate pros the choice, control, and tools they need to grow on their terms.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REsides , the borderless, and tech-driven MLS, today announced the launch of its three-tiered subscription model: REsides Essential ($29.95/month), REsides Select ($80/month), and REsides Premier ($75/month).

For the first time, agents and brokers have the freedom to ditch outdated rules, hidden costs, and frivolous fines by joining the MLS specifically designed to help them maximize their business while staying ahead of the competition. The news follows REsides' recent expansion into Georgia, including the opening of its Midtown office in Savannah to support local agents and brokers.

"Agents and brokers have been asking for smarter tech, fewer barriers, and the freedom to grow on their terms for far too long," said Colette Stevenson, CEO of REsides. "With flexible tiers, no real estate association membership requirement, and the industry's first equity-ownership model, we've built a borderless MLS that puts professionals in control of their future."

A brief description of each tier:

REsides Essential ($29.95): An introductory subscription with powerful options designed for agents who want access to a streamlined toolkit that supports day-to-day business without unnecessary extras. It includes full listing access, modern MLS technology, and real-time customer support - all at an unbeatable value.

REsides Select ($80): The option for agents and brokers who want personalized support, real-time listing reviews (with 11,000+ corrected so far in 2025 with no fines given), and enhanced tools to help them work faster and smarter. Added bonus: Broker participation not required.

REsides Premier ($75): Built for managing brokers, agents and team leads who need scalability, admin access, agent oversight tools, and insights across their entire organization. Resides Premier is a leadership-level subscription that keeps businesses running seamlessly.

For a full breakdown of included features, head to: REsides Tier Subscription .

About REsides

REsides, Inc., a privately held corporation, is pioneering a unique borderless MLS model driven by a tech platform that puts control back in the hands of brokers and agents. Supporting over $4.5 billion in transactions annually, REsides is dedicated to empowering its subscribers with reliable data and insights, innovative tools, and an unmatched equity model that is redefining the real estate industry to drive success in an ever-changing and competitive marketplace. Learn more about REsides at .

SOURCE REsides, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED