Conagra Brands Reports Fourth Quarter Results
|
Conagra Brands, Inc.
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(in millions)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
FOURTH QUARTER
|
|
|
|
Thirteen Weeks Ended
|
|
Thirteen Weeks Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
May 25, 2025
|
|
May 26, 2024
|
|
Percent Change
|
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
2,781.8
|
|
$
|
2,905.9
|
|
(4.3) %
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
|
2,074.6
|
|
|
2,101.0
|
|
(1.3) %
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
$
|
707.2
|
|
$
|
804.9
|
|
(12.1) %
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
333.0
|
|
|
402.1
|
|
(17.2) %
|
|
Goodwill impairment charges
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
526.5
|
|
(100.0) %
|
|
Other intangible asset impairment charges
|
|
|
53.2
|
|
|
430.2
|
|
(87.6) %
|
|
Loss on divestitures
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
(100.0) %
|
|
Operating profit (loss)
|
|
$
|
321.0
|
|
$
|
(556.1)
|
|
N/A
|
|
Pension and postretirement non-service income
|
|
|
16.6
|
|
|
12.4
|
|
33.7 %
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
101.8
|
|
|
104.7
|
|
(2.8) %
|
|
Equity method investment earnings
|
|
|
57.4
|
|
|
46.6
|
|
23.4 %
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
$
|
293.2
|
|
$
|
(601.8)
|
|
N/A
|
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
|
|
37.2
|
|
|
(34.6)
|
|
N/A
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
256.0
|
|
$
|
(567.2)
|
|
N/A
|
|
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
(100.0) %
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Conagra Brands, Inc.
|
|
$
|
256.0
|
|
$
|
(567.3)
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings (loss) per share - basic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Conagra Brands, Inc.
|
|
$
|
0.54
|
|
$
|
(1.18)
|
|
N/A
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
478.2
|
|
|
478.8
|
|
(0.1) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings (loss) per share - diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Conagra Brands, Inc.
|
|
$
|
0.53
|
|
$
|
(1.18)
|
|
N/A
|
|
Weighted average share and share equivalents outstanding1
|
|
|
479.5
|
|
|
478.8
|
|
0.1 %
|
|
|
1 In Q4 FY24, we reported a GAAP net loss. In periods when we recognize a net loss, we exclude the impact of outstanding stock awards from the diluted loss per share calculation, as their inclusion would have an anti-dilutive effect. The weighted average diluted share count was 480 million shares.
|
Conagra Brands, Inc.
|
Consolidated Statements of Earnings
|
(in millions)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
FISCAL YEAR
|
|
|
|
Fifty-
|
|
Fifty-
|
|
|
|
|
|
May 25, 2025
|
|
May 26, 2024
|
|
Percent Change
|
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
11,612.8
|
|
$
|
12,050.9
|
|
(3.6) %
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
|
8,609.3
|
|
|
8,717.5
|
|
(1.2) %
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
$
|
3,003.5
|
|
$
|
3,333.4
|
|
(9.9) %
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
1,537.3
|
|
|
1,487.5
|
|
3.3 %
|
|
Goodwill impairment charges
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
526.5
|
|
(100.0) %
|
|
Other intangible asset impairment charges
|
|
|
72.1
|
|
|
430.2
|
|
(83.3) %
|
|
Loss on divestitures
|
|
|
29.5
|
|
|
36.4
|
|
(18.9) %
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
$
|
1,364.6
|
|
$
|
852.8
|
|
60.0 %
|
|
Pension and postretirement non-service income
|
|
|
25.9
|
|
|
10.3
|
|
151.1 %
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
416.7
|
|
|
430.5
|
|
(3.2) %
|
|
Equity method investment earnings
|
|
|
182.4
|
|
|
177.6
|
|
2.7 %
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
$
|
1,156.2
|
|
$
|
610.2
|
|
89.5 %
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
3.7
|
|
|
262.5
|
|
(98.6) %
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
1,152.5
|
|
$
|
347.7
|
|
231.4 %
|
|
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
(88.5) %
|
|
Net income attributable to Conagra Brands, Inc.
|
|
$
|
1,152.4
|
|
$
|
347.2
|
|
231.9 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share - basic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to Conagra Brands, Inc.
|
|
$
|
2.41
|
|
$
|
0.73
|
|
230.1 %
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
478.3
|
|
|
478.6
|
|
(0.1) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share - diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to Conagra Brands, Inc.
|
|
$
|
2.40
|
|
$
|
0.72
|
|
233.3 %
|
|
Weighted average share and share equivalents outstanding
|
|
|
479.7
|
|
|
480.0
|
|
(0.1) %
|
|
Conagra Brands, Inc.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(in millions)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
May 25, 2025
|
|
May 26, 2024
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
68.0
|
|
$
|
77.7
|
Receivables, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $3.6 and $3.0
|
|
|
770.0
|
|
|
871.8
|
Inventories
|
|
|
2,048.3
|
|
|
1,981.5
|
Prepaids and other current assets
|
|
|
90.6
|
|
|
85.0
|
Current assets held for sale
|
|
|
94.1
|
|
|
133.5
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
3,071.0
|
|
|
3,149.5
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
6,574.1
|
|
|
6,314.3
|
Less: Accumulated depreciation
|
|
|
(3,738.2)
|
|
|
(3,493.3)
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
2,835.9
|
|
|
2,821.0
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
10,501.9
|
|
|
10,325.9
|
Brands, trademarks and other intangibles, net
|
|
|
2,421.1
|
|
|
2,484.8
|
Other assets
|
|
|
1,571.0
|
|
|
1,430.1
|
Noncurrent assets held for sale
|
|
|
533.0
|
|
|
651.0
|
|
|
$
|
20,933.9
|
|
$
|
20,862.3
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes payable
|
|
$
|
804.7
|
|
$
|
928.4
|
Current installments of long-term debt
|
|
|
1,028.8
|
|
|
20.3
|
Accounts and other payables
|
|
|
1,590.1
|
|
|
1,493.7
|
Accrued payroll
|
|
|
146.0
|
|
|
193.3
|
Other accrued liabilities
|
|
|
744.7
|
|
|
588.6
|
Current liabilities held for sale
|
|
|
2.7
|
|
|
17.5
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
4,317.0
|
|
|
3,241.8
|
Senior long-term debt, excluding current installments
|
|
|
6,234.1
|
|
|
7,492.6
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
810.3
|
|
|
1,024.2
|
Other noncurrent liabilities
|
|
|
639.6
|
|
|
587.6
|
Noncurrent liabilities held for sale
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
4.8
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
12,001.2
|
|
|
12,351.0
|
Common stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock of $5 par value, authorized 1,200,000,000 shares; issued 584,219,229
|
|
|
2,921.2
|
|
|
2,921.2
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
2,347.2
|
|
|
2,363.2
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
6,759.1
|
|
|
6,276.3
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
16.3
|
|
|
(35.5)
|
Less treasury stock, at cost, common shares 106,846,304 and 106,050,133
|
|
|
(3,111.1)
|
|
|
(3,084.8)
|
Total Conagra Brands common stockholders' equity
|
|
|
8,932.7
|
|
|
8,440.4
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
70.9
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
8,932.7
|
|
|
8,511.3
|
|
|
$
|
20,933.9
|
|
$
|
20,862.3
|
Conagra Brands, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(in millions)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
|
|
Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
|
|
|
May 25, 2025
|
|
May 26, 2024
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
1,152.5
|
|
$
|
347.7
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
390.2
|
|
|
400.9
|
Asset impairment charges
|
|
|
177.0
|
|
|
1,035.5
|
Equity method investment earnings less than (in excess of) distributions
|
|
|
(22.1)
|
|
|
74.0
|
Stock-settled share-based payments expense
|
|
|
41.5
|
|
|
30.8
|
Contributions to pension plans
|
|
|
(11.9)
|
|
|
(12.2)
|
Pension benefit
|
|
|
(19.6)
|
|
|
(0.6)
|
Other items
|
|
|
7.1
|
|
|
16.4
|
Change in operating assets and liabilities excluding effects of business acquisitions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Receivables
|
|
|
173.8
|
|
|
77.2
|
Inventories
|
|
|
(35.6)
|
|
|
131.9
|
Deferred income taxes and income taxes payable, net
|
|
|
(224.0)
|
|
|
(81.1)
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
(0.9)
|
|
|
(2.2)
|
Accounts and other payables
|
|
|
49.6
|
|
|
(22.7)
|
Accrued payroll
|
|
|
(45.9)
|
|
|
29.7
|
Other accrued liabilities
|
|
|
(0.9)
|
|
|
(20.0)
|
Litigation receivables, net of recoveries
|
|
|
(67.1)
|
|
|
(14.7)
|
Litigation accruals, net of payments
|
|
|
128.2
|
|
|
25.0
|
Net cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
1,691.9
|
|
|
2,015.6
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additions to property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
(389.3)
|
|
|
(388.1)
|
Sale of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
3.4
|
|
|
0.8
|
Purchase of marketable securities
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(10.3)
|
Sale of marketable securities
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
10.3
|
Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired
|
|
|
(230.6)
|
|
|
-
|
Proceeds from divestitures, net of cash divested
|
|
|
76.8
|
|
|
-
|
Proceeds from insurance recoveries
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
11.9
|
Other items
|
|
|
(2.5)
|
|
|
0.4
|
Net cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
(542.2)
|
|
|
(375.0)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issuances of short-term borrowings, maturities greater than 90 days
|
|
|
338.0
|
|
|
466.6
|
Repayment of short-term borrowings, maturities greater than 90 days
|
|
|
(135.3)
|
|
|
(185.9)
|
Net issuance (repayment) of other short-term borrowings, maturities less than or equal to
|
|
|
(328.3)
|
|
|
9.9
|
Issuance of long-term debt
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
500.0
|
Repayment of long-term debt
|
|
|
(281.3)
|
|
|
(1,772.6)
|
Debt issuance costs
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(3.3)
|
Repurchase of Conagra Brands, Inc. common shares
|
|
|
(64.0)
|
|
|
-
|
Cash dividends paid
|
|
|
(669.2)
|
|
|
(659.3)
|
Exercise of stock options and issuance of other stock awards, including tax withholdings
|
|
|
(20.6)
|
|
|
(13.8)
|
Other items
|
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
1.7
|
Net cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
(1,158.3)
|
|
|
(1,656.7)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(2.4)
|
|
|
1.2
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents, including cash balances classified as assets held for
|
|
|
(11.0)
|
|
|
(14.9)
|
Less: Net change in cash balances classified as assets held for sale
|
|
|
(1.3)
|
|
|
0.7
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(9.7)
|
|
|
(15.6)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
|
77.7
|
|
|
93.3
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
$
|
68.0
|
|
$
|
77.7
|
Conagra Brands, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of Q4 FY25 and FY25 Organic Net Sales by Segment - YOY Change
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Refrigerated &
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Conagra
|
Q4 FY25
|
|
Grocery & Snacks
|
|
Frozen
|
|
International
|
|
Foodservice
|
|
Brands
|
Net Sales
|
|
$
|
1,150.2
|
|
$
|
1,121.8
|
|
$
|
230.1
|
|
$
|
279.7
|
|
$
|
2,781.8
|
Impact of foreign exchange
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
17.8
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
17.8
|
Net sales from acquired businesses
|
|
|
(14.7)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(0.9)
|
|
|
(15.6)
|
Organic Net Sales
|
|
$
|
1,135.5
|
|
$
|
1,121.8
|
|
$
|
247.9
|
|
$
|
278.8
|
|
$
|
2,784.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year-over-year change - Net Sales
|
|
|
(2.1) %
|
|
|
(4.4) %
|
|
|
(13.8) %
|
|
|
(4.0) %
|
|
|
(4.3) %
|
Impact of foreign exchange (pp)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
7.3
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.6
|
Net sales from acquired businesses (pp)
|
|
|
(1.2)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(0.3)
|
|
|
(0.5)
|
Net sales from divested businesses (pp)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
7.3
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.7
|
Organic Net Sales
|
|
|
(3.3) %
|
|
|
(4.4) %
|
|
|
0.8 %
|
|
|
(4.3) %
|
|
|
(3.5) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume
|
|
|
(1.6) %
|
|
|
(2.1) %
|
|
|
(3.9) %
|
|
|
(7.6) %
|
|
|
(2.5) %
|
Price/Mix
|
|
|
(1.7) %
|
|
|
(2.3) %
|
|
|
4.7 %
|
|
|
3.3 %
|
|
|
(1.0) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Refrigerated &
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Conagra
|
Q4 FY24
|
|
Grocery & Snacks
|
|
Frozen
|
|
International
|
|
Foodservice
|
|
Brands
|
Net Sales
|
|
$
|
1,174.7
|
|
$
|
1,173.0
|
|
$
|
266.8
|
|
$
|
291.4
|
|
$
|
2,905.9
|
Net sales from divested businesses
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(20.8)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(20.8)
|
Organic Net Sales
|
|
$
|
1,174.7
|
|
$
|
1,173.0
|
|
$
|
246.0
|
|
$
|
291.4
|
|
$
|
2,885.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Refrigerated &
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Conagra
|
FY25
|
|
Grocery & Snacks
|
|
Frozen
|
|
International
|
|
Foodservice
|
|
Brands
|
Net Sales
|
|
$
|
4,899.3
|
|
$
|
4,662.3
|
|
$
|
956.5
|
|
$
|
1,094.7
|
|
$
|
11,612.8
|
Impact of foreign exchange
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
57.2
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
57.2
|
Net sales from acquired businesses
|
|
|
(38.0)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(2.0)
|
|
|
(40.0)
|
Net sales from divested businesses
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(23.6)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(23.6)
|
Organic Net Sales
|
|
$
|
4,861.3
|
|
$
|
4,662.3
|
|
$
|
990.1
|
|
$
|
1,092.7
|
|
$
|
11,606.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year-over-year change - Net Sales
|
|
|
(1.2) %
|
|
|
(4.2) %
|
|
|
(11.3) %
|
|
|
(4.7) %
|
|
|
(3.6) %
|
Impact of foreign exchange (pp)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
5.7
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.4
|
Net sales from acquired businesses (pp)
|
|
|
(0.8)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
|
(0.3)
|
Net sales from divested businesses (pp)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
6.1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.6
|
Organic Net Sales
|
|
|
(2.0) %
|
|
|
(4.2) %
|
|
|
0.5 %
|
|
|
(4.8) %
|
|
|
(2.9) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume
|
|
|
(1.1) %
|
|
|
(0.7) %
|
|
|
(3.4) %
|
|
|
(8.1) %
|
|
|
(1.7) %
|
Price/Mix
|
|
|
(0.9) %
|
|
|
(3.5) %
|
|
|
3.9 %
|
|
|
3.3 %
|
|
|
(1.2) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Refrigerated &
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Conagra
|
FY24
|
|
Grocery & Snacks
|
|
Frozen
|
|
International
|
|
Foodservice
|
|
Brands
|
Net Sales
|
|
$
|
4,958.7
|
|
$
|
4,865.5
|
|
$
|
1,078.3
|
|
$
|
1,148.4
|
|
$
|
12,050.9
|
Net sales from divested businesses
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(93.2)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(93.2)
|
Organic Net Sales
|
|
$
|
4,958.7
|
|
$
|
4,865.5
|
|
$
|
985.1
|
|
$
|
1,148.4
|
|
$
|
11,957.7
|
Conagra Brands, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of Q4 FY25 Adj. Operating Profit by Segment - YOY Change
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
Grocery &
|
|
Refrigerated &
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate
|
|
Total Conagra
|
|
Q4 FY25
|
|
Snacks
|
|
Frozen
|
|
International
|
|
Foodservice
|
|
Expense
|
|
Brands
|
|
Operating Profit
|
|
$
|
209.5
|
|
$
|
126.5
|
|
$
|
35.2
|
|
$
|
31.5
|
|
$
|
(81.7)
|
|
$
|
321.0
|
|
Restructuring plans
|
|
|
4.9
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
11.0
|
|
Brand impairment charges
|
|
|
11.2
|
|
|
42.0
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
53.2
|
|
Acquisitions and divestitures
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
Legal matter recoveries
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(10.5)
|
|
|
(10.5)
|
|
Corporate hedging derivative losses (gains)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
9.1
|
|
|
9.1
|
|
Adjusted Operating Profit
|
|
$
|
225.6
|
|
$
|
170.5
|
|
$
|
35.3
|
|
$
|
31.5
|
|
$
|
(78.3)
|
|
$
|
384.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Profit Margin
|
|
|
18.2 %
|
|
|
11.3 %
|
|
|
15.3 %
|
|
|
11.3 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.5 %
|
|
Adjusted Operating Profit Margin
|
|
|
19.6 %
|
|
|
15.2 %
|
|
|
15.4 %
|
|
|
11.3 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
13.8 %
|
|
Year-over-year % change - Operating
|
|
|
19.6 %
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
35.6 %
|
|
|
(20.8) %
|
|
|
(2.2) %
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
Year-over year % change - Adjusted
|
|
|
(11.7) %
|
|
|
(10.1) %
|
|
|
22.7 %
|
|
|
(20.8) %
|
|
|
(6.7) %
|
|
|
(10.5) %
|
|
Year-over-year bps change - Operating
|
|
|
330 bps
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
557 bps
|
|
|
(238) bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
Year-over-year bps change - Adjusted
|
|
|
(214) bps
|
|
|
(97) bps
|
|
|
457 bps
|
|
|
(238) bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
(96) bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Grocery &
|
|
Refrigerated &
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate
|
|
Total Conagra
|
|
Q4 FY24
|
|
Snacks
|
|
Frozen
|
|
International
|
|
Foodservice
|
|
Expense
|
|
Brands
|
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
|
$
|
175.2
|
|
$
|
(713.4)
|
|
$
|
26.1
|
|
$
|
39.7
|
|
$
|
(83.7)
|
|
$
|
(556.1)
|
|
Restructuring plans
|
|
|
2.6
|
|
|
30.5
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
3.3
|
|
|
37.0
|
|
Goodwill and brand impairment charges
|
|
|
77.6
|
|
|
879.1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
956.7
|
|
Legal matters, net of recoveries
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2.9
|
|
|
2.9
|
|
Fire related insurance recoveries
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(6.5)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(6.5)
|
|
Impairment of business held for sale
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
Corporate hedging derivative losses (gains)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(6.5)
|
|
|
(6.5)
|
|
Adjusted Operating Profit
|
|
$
|
255.4
|
|
$
|
189.7
|
|
$
|
28.9
|
|
$
|
39.7
|
|
$
|
(84.0)
|
|
$
|
429.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Profit Margin
|
|
|
14.9 %
|
|
|
(60.8) %
|
|
|
9.7 %
|
|
|
13.6 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
(19.1) %
|
|
Adjusted Operating Profit Margin
|
|
|
21.8 %
|
|
|
16.2 %
|
|
|
10.8 %
|
|
|
13.6 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
14.8 %
|
Conagra Brands, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of FY25 Adj. Operating Profit by Segment - YOY Change
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
Grocery &
|
|
Refrigerated &
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate
|
|
Total Conagra
|
|
FY25
|
|
Snacks
|
|
Frozen
|
|
International
|
|
Foodservice
|
|
Expense
|
|
Brands
|
|
Operating Profit
|
|
$
|
989.4
|
|
$
|
500.8
|
|
$
|
142.8
|
|
$
|
131.0
|
|
$
|
(399.4)
|
|
$
|
1,364.6
|
|
Restructuring plans
|
|
|
15.7
|
|
|
80.5
|
|
|
(1.2)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
6.7
|
|
|
101.7
|
|
Legal matters, net of recoveries
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
88.7
|
|
|
88.7
|
|
Fire related insurance recoveries
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(17.0)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(17.0)
|
|
Consulting fees on tax matters
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
Loss on sale of business
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2.3
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2.3
|
|
Brand impairment charges
|
|
|
11.9
|
|
|
60.2
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
72.1
|
|
Acquisitions and divestitures
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
Impairment of business held for sale
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
27.2
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
27.2
|
|
Corporate hedging derivative losses (gains)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(8.2)
|
|
|
(8.2)
|
|
Adjusted Operating Profit
|
|
$
|
1,017.0
|
|
$
|
651.7
|
|
$
|
143.9
|
|
$
|
131.0
|
|
$
|
(309.1)
|
|
$
|
1,634.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Profit Margin
|
|
|
20.2 %
|
|
|
10.7 %
|
|
|
14.9 %
|
|
|
12.0 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.8 %
|
|
Adjusted Operating Profit Margin
|
|
|
20.8 %
|
|
|
14.0 %
|
|
|
15.1 %
|
|
|
12.0 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
14.1 %
|
|
Year-over-year % change - Operating
|
|
|
(2.3) %
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
45.9 %
|
|
|
(16.7) %
|
|
|
24.0 %
|
|
|
60.0 %
|
|
Year-over year % change - Adjusted
|
|
|
(7.6) %
|
|
|
(20.1) %
|
|
|
(7.1) %
|
|
|
(13.4) %
|
|
|
3.1 %
|
|
|
(15.0) %
|
|
Year-over-year bps change - Operating
|
|
|
(22) bps
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
586 bps
|
|
|
(172) bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
467 bps
|
|
Year-over-year bps change - Adjusted
|
|
|
(143) bps
|
|
|
(279) bps
|
|
|
67 bps
|
|
|
(121) bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
(188) bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Grocery &
|
|
Refrigerated &
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate
|
|
Total Conagra
|
|
FY24
|
|
Snacks
|
|
Frozen
|
|
International
|
|
Foodservice
|
|
Expense
|
|
Brands
|
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
|
$
|
1,012.4
|
|
$
|
(92.5)
|
|
$
|
97.9
|
|
$
|
157.2
|
|
$
|
(322.2)
|
|
$
|
852.8
|
|
Restructuring plans
|
|
|
10.3
|
|
|
32.1
|
|
|
20.8
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
3.4
|
|
|
66.6
|
|
Impairment of business held for sale
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
36.4
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
36.4
|
|
Acquisitions and divestitures
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
Goodwill and brand impairment charges
|
|
|
77.6
|
|
|
879.1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
956.7
|
|
Legal matters, net of recoveries
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
34.8
|
|
|
34.8
|
|
Fire related insurance recoveries, net
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(2.8)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(5.9)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(8.7)
|
|
Corporate hedging derivative losses (gains)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(16.1)
|
|
|
(16.1)
|
|
Adjusted Operating Profit
|
|
$
|
1,100.3
|
|
$
|
815.9
|
|
$
|
155.1
|
|
$
|
151.3
|
|
$
|
(299.9)
|
|
$
|
1,922.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Profit Margin
|
|
|
20.4 %
|
|
|
(1.9) %
|
|
|
9.1 %
|
|
|
13.7 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.1 %
|
|
Adjusted Operating Profit Margin
|
|
|
22.2 %
|
|
|
16.8 %
|
|
|
14.4 %
|
|
|
13.2 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
16.0 %
|
Conagra Brands, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of Q4 FY25 Adj. Gross Margin, Adj. Gross Profit, Adj. SG&A, Adj. Net Income, and Adj. EPS - YOY
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted EPS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
from income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
Conagra
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
|
|
|
|
Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
attributable to
|
|
Brands, Inc
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
administrative
|
|
Operating
|
|
before income
|
|
Income tax
|
|
|
|
|
Conagra
|
|
common
|
|
Q4 FY25
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
expenses 1
|
|
profit
|
|
taxes
|
|
expense
|
|
Income tax rate
|
|
Brands, Inc.
|
|
stockholders
|
|
Reported
|
|
$
|
707.2
|
|
$
|
333.0
|
|
$
|
321.0
|
|
$
|
293.2
|
|
$
|
37.2
|
|
$
|
12.7 %
|
|
$
|
256.0
|
|
$
|
0.53
|
|
% of Net Sales
|
|
|
25.4 %
|
|
|
12.0 %
|
|
|
11.5 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring plans
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
10.0
|
|
|
11.0
|
|
|
11.0
|
|
|
2.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.3
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
Corporate hedging derivative losses (gains)
|
|
|
9.1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
9.1
|
|
|
9.1
|
|
|
2.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.8
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
Legal matter recoveries
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(10.5)
|
|
|
(10.5)
|
|
|
(10.5)
|
|
|
(2.6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(7.9)
|
|
|
(0.02)
|
|
Brand impairment charges
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
53.2
|
|
|
53.2
|
|
|
12.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
40.9
|
|
|
0.09
|
|
Acquisitions and divestitures
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
-
|
|
Ardent JV restructuring activities
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.8
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
Valuation allowance adjustment
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
27.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
(27.7)
|
|
|
(0.06)
|
|
Pension settlement gain
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(13.0)
|
|
|
(3.2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(9.8)
|
|
|
(0.02)
|
|
Adjusted
|
|
$
|
717.3
|
|
$
|
332.7
|
|
$
|
384.6
|
|
$
|
347.4
|
|
$
|
77.3
|
|
|
22.3 %
|
|
$
|
270.1
|
|
$
|
0.56
|
|
% of Net Sales
|
|
|
25.8 %
|
|
|
12.0 %
|
|
|
13.8 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year-over-year % of net sales change - reported
|
|
|
(228) bps
|
|
|
(186) bps
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year-over-year % of net sales change - adjusted
|
|
|
(184) bps
|
|
|
(88) bps
|
|
|
(96) bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year-over-year change - reported
|
|
|
(12.1) %
|
|
|
(17.2) %
|
|
|
(157.7) %
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
Year-over-year change - adjusted
|
|
|
(10.7) %
|
|
|
(10.8) %
|
|
|
(10.5) %
|
|
|
(6.7) %
|
|
|
(1.8) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
(8.0) %
|
|
|
(8.2) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted EPS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
from income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
Conagra
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss)
|
|
Income tax
|
|
|
|
|
attributable to
|
|
Brands, Inc
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
administrative
|
|
Operating
|
|
before income
|
|
expense
|
|
|
|
|
Conagra
|
|
common
|
|
Q4 FY24
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
expenses 1
|
|
profit (loss)
|
|
taxes
|
|
(benefit)
|
|
Income tax rate
|
|
Brands, Inc.
|
|
stockholders 2
|
|
Reported
|
|
$
|
804.9
|
|
$
|
402.1
|
|
$
|
(556.1)
|
|
$
|
(601.8)
|
|
$
|
(34.6)
|
|
$
|
5.8 %
|
|
$
|
(567.3)
|
|
$
|
(1.18)
|
|
% of Net Sales
|
|
|
27.7 %
|
|
|
13.8 %
|
|
|
(19.1) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring plans
|
|
|
10.9
|
|
|
26.1
|
|
|
37.0
|
|
|
37.0
|
|
|
9.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
27.9
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
Goodwill and brand impairment charges
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
956.7
|
|
|
956.7
|
|
|
109.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
847.7
|
|
|
1.77
|
|
Corporate hedging derivative losses (gains)
|
|
|
(6.5)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(6.5)
|
|
|
(6.5)
|
|
|
(1.6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4.9)
|
|
|
(0.01)
|
|
Legal matters, net of recoveries
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2.9
|
|
|
2.9
|
|
|
2.9
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
-
|
|
Fire related insurance recoveries, net
|
|
|
(6.5)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(6.5)
|
|
|
(6.5)
|
|
|
(1.6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4.9)
|
|
|
(0.01)
|
|
Impairment of business held for sale
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
-
|
|
Pension valuation adjustment
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(11.5)
|
|
|
(2.8)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(8.7)
|
|
|
(0.02)
|
|
Adjusted
|
|
$
|
802.8
|
|
$
|
373.1
|
|
$
|
429.7
|
|
$
|
372.5
|
|
$
|
78.7
|
|
$
|
21.1 %
|
|
$
|
293.7
|
|
$
|
0.61
|
|
% of Net Sales
|
|
|
27.6 %
|
|
|
12.8 %
|
|
|
14.8 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Includes advertising and promotion (A&P) expense of $62.1 million and $72.8 million for Q4 FY25 and Q4 FY24, respectively. A&P as a percentage of net sales was 2.2% and 2.5% for Q4 FY25 and Q4 FY24, respectively. During the third quarter of fiscal 2025, we revised our calculation methodology for Adjusted SG&A to include advertising and promotional (A&P) expense. Prior-year periods have been recast to reflect this new calculation methodology.
|
|
2 In Q4 FY24, we reported a GAAP net loss. In periods when we recognize a net loss, we exclude the impact of outstanding stock awards from the diluted loss per share calculation, as their inclusion would have an anti-dilutive effect. The adjusted diluted earnings per share calculation includes the impact of outstanding stock awards.
|
Conagra Brands, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of FY25 Adj. Gross Margin, Adj. Gross Profit, Adj. SG&A, Adj. Net Income, and Adj. EPS - YOY Change
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted EPS from
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
attributable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
to Conagra
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
attributable to
|
|
Brands, Inc
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
administrative
|
|
Operating
|
|
|
Income before
|
|
|
Income tax
|
|
|
|
|
Conagra
|
|
common
|
|
FY25
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
expenses 1
|
|
profit
|
|
|
income taxes
|
|
|
expense
|
|
Income tax rate
|
|
Brands, Inc.
|
|
stockholders
|
|
Reported
|
|
$
|
3,003.5
|
|
$
|
1,537.3
|
|
$
|
1,364.6
|
|
$
|
1,156.2
|
|
$
|
3.7
|
|
$
|
0.3 %
|
|
$
|
1,152.4
|
|
$
|
2.40
|
|
% of Net Sales
|
|
|
25.9 %
|
|
|
13.2 %
|
|
|
11.8 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring plans
|
|
|
10.6
|
|
|
91.1
|
|
|
101.7
|
|
|
101.7
|
|
|
24.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
77.0
|
|
|
0.16
|
|
Loss on sale of business
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2.3
|
|
|
2.3
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
-
|
|
Corporate hedging derivative losses (gains)
|
|
|
(8.2)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(8.2)
|
|
|
(8.2)
|
|
|
(2.0)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6.2)
|
|
|
(0.01)
|
|
Fire related insurance recoveries
|
|
|
(17.0)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(17.0)
|
|
|
(17.0)
|
|
|
(4.2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(12.8)
|
|
|
(0.03)
|
|
Consulting fees on tax matters
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
-
|
|
Legal matters, net of recoveries
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
88.7
|
|
|
88.7
|
|
|
88.7
|
|
|
21.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
67.0
|
|
|
0.14
|
|
Brand impairment charges
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
72.1
|
|
|
72.1
|
|
|
16.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
55.4
|
|
|
0.12
|
|
Impairment of business held for sale
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
27.2
|
|
|
27.2
|
|
|
4.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
22.9
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
Acquisitions and divestitures
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
-
|
|
Ardent JV restructuring activities
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
7.2
|
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.5
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
Valuation allowance adjustment
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
253.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
(253.5)
|
|
|
(0.53)
|
|
Pension settlement gain
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(13.0)
|
|
|
(3.2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(9.8)
|
|
|
(0.02)
|
|
Rounding
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
Adjusted
|
|
$
|
2,988.9
|
|
$
|
1,354.4
|
|
$
|
1,634.5
|
|
$
|
1,420.3
|
|
$
|
318.4
|
|
$
|
22.4 %
|
|
$
|
1,101.8
|
|
$
|
2.30
|
|
% of Net Sales
|
|
|
25.7 %
|
|
|
11.7 %
|
|
|
14.1 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year-over-year % of net sales change - reported
|
|
|
(180) bps
|
|
|
89 bps
|
|
|
467 bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year-over-year % of net sales change - adjusted
|
|
|
(194) bps
|
|
|
(6) bps
|
|
|
(188) bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year-over-year change - reported
|
|
|
(9.9) %
|
|
|
3.3 %
|
|
|
60.0 %
|
|
|
89.5 %
|
|
|
(98.6) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
231.9 %
|
|
|
233.3 %
|
|
Year-over-year change - adjusted
|
|
|
(10.4) %
|
|
|
(4.2) %
|
|
|
(15.0) %
|
|
|
(14.9) %
|
|
|
(18.0) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
(13.9) %
|
|
|
(13.9) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted EPS from
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
attributable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
to Conagra
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
attributable to
|
|
Brands, Inc
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
administrative
|
|
Operating
|
|
Income before
|
|
Income tax
|
|
|
|
|
Conagra
|
|
common
|
|
FY24
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
expenses 1
|
|
profit
|
|
income taxes
|
|
expense
|
|
Income tax rate
|
|
Brands, Inc.
|
|
stockholders
|
|
Reported
|
|
$
|
3,333.4
|
|
$
|
1,487.5
|
|
$
|
852.8
|
|
$
|
610.2
|
|
$
|
262.5
|
|
$
|
43.0 %
|
|
$
|
347.2
|
|
$
|
0.72
|
|
% of Net Sales
|
|
|
27.7 %
|
|
|
12.3 %
|
|
|
7.1 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring plans
|
|
|
19.1
|
|
|
47.5
|
|
|
66.6
|
|
|
66.6
|
|
|
16.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
49.9
|
|
|
0.10
|
|
Acquisitions and divestitures
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
-
|
|
Corporate hedging derivative losses (gains)
|
|
|
(16.1)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(16.1)
|
|
|
(16.1)
|
|
|
(4.1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(12.0)
|
|
|
(0.03)
|
|
Fire related insurance recoveries, net
|
|
|
(0.6)
|
|
|
(8.1)
|
|
|
(8.7)
|
|
|
(8.7)
|
|
|
(2.1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6.6)
|
|
|
(0.01)
|
|
Pension valuation adjustment
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(11.5)
|
|
|
(2.8)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(8.7)
|
|
|
(0.02)
|
|
Impairment of business held for sale
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
36.4
|
|
|
36.4
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
36.0
|
|
|
0.08
|
|
Goodwill and brand impairment charges
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
956.7
|
|
|
956.7
|
|
|
109.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
847.7
|
|
|
1.77
|
|
Legal matters, net of recoveries
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
34.8
|
|
|
34.8
|
|
|
34.8
|
|
|
8.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
26.2
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
Rounding
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
Adjusted
|
|
$
|
3,335.8
|
|
$
|
1,413.1
|
|
$
|
1,922.7
|
|
$
|
1,668.6
|
|
$
|
388.2
|
|
$
|
23.3 %
|
|
$
|
1,279.9
|
|
$
|
2.67
|
|
% of Net Sales
|
|
|
27.7 %
|
|
|
11.7 %
|
|
|
16.0 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Includes advertising and promotion (A&P) expense of $263.2 million and $289.6 million for FY25 and FY24, respectively. A&P as a percentage of net sales was 2.3% and 2.4% for FY25 and FY24, respectively. During the third quarter of fiscal 2025, we revised our calculation methodology for Adjusted SG&A to include advertising and promotional (A&P) expense. Prior-year periods have been recast to reflect this new calculation methodology.
|
Conagra Brands, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of Q4 FY25 and FY25 Adj. Pension and Postretirement Non-service Income and Adj. Equity Method Investment Earnings
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4 FY25
|
|
Q4 FY24
|
|
% Change
|
|
Pension and postretirement non-service income
|
|
$
|
16.6
|
|
$
|
12.4
|
|
33.7 %
|
|
Pension settlement gain and valuation adjustment
|
|
|
(13.0)
|
|
|
(11.5)
|
|
13.0 %
|
|
Adjusted pension and postretirement non-service income
|
|
$
|
3.6
|
|
$
|
0.9
|
|
300.0 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY25
|
|
FY24
|
|
% Change
|
|
Pension and postretirement non-service income
|
|
$
|
25.9
|
|
$
|
10.3
|
|
151.1 %
|
|
Pension settlement gain and valuation adjustment
|
|
|
(13.0)
|
|
|
(11.5)
|
|
13.0 %
|
|
Adjusted pension and postretirement non-service income (expense)
|
|
$
|
12.9
|
|
$
|
(1.2)
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4 FY25
|
|
Q4 FY24
|
|
% Change
|
|
Equity method investment earnings
|
|
$
|
57.4
|
|
$
|
46.6
|
|
23.4 %
|
|
Ardent JV restructuring activities
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
-
|
|
100.0 %
|
|
Adjusted equity method investment earnings
|
|
$
|
61.0
|
|
$
|
46.6
|
|
30.9 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY25
|
|
FY24
|
|
% Change
|
|
Equity method investment earnings
|
|
$
|
182.4
|
|
$
|
177.6
|
|
2.7 %
|
|
Ardent JV restructuring activities
|
|
|
7.2
|
|
|
-
|
|
100.0 %
|
|
Adjusted equity method investment earnings
|
|
$
|
189.6
|
|
$
|
177.6
|
|
6.8 %
|
|
Conagra Brands, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of FY25 Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, and Net Leverage Ratio
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
FY25
|
|
FY24
|
|
% Change
|
Net cash flows from operating activities
|
|
$
|
1,691.9
|
|
$
|
2,015.6
|
|
(16.1) %
|
Additions to property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
(389.3)
|
|
|
(388.1)
|
|
0.3 %
|
Free cash flow
|
|
$
|
1,302.6
|
|
$
|
1,627.5
|
|
(20.0) %
|
|
|
May 25, 2025
|
|
May 26, 2024
|
Notes payable
|
|
$
|
804.7
|
|
$
|
928.4
|
Current installments of long-term debt
|
|
|
1,028.8
|
|
|
20.3
|
Senior long-term debt, excluding current installments
|
|
|
6,234.1
|
|
|
7,492.6
|
Total Debt
|
|
$
|
8,067.6
|
|
$
|
8,441.3
|
Less: Cash
|
|
|
68.0
|
|
|
77.7
|
Net Debt
|
|
$
|
7,999.6
|
|
$
|
8,363.6
|
|
|
FY25
|
Net Debt 1
|
|
$
|
7,999.6
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to Conagra Brands, Inc.
|
|
$
|
1,152.4
|
Add Back: Income tax expense
|
|
|
3.7
|
Income tax expense attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
-
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
416.7
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
336.5
|
Amortization
|
|
|
53.7
|
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)
|
|
$
|
1,963.0
|
Restructuring plans 2
|
|
|
99.2
|
Acquisitions and divestitures
|
|
|
1.1
|
Corporate hedging derivative losses (gains)
|
|
|
(8.2)
|
Fire related insurance recoveries
|
|
|
(17.0)
|
Impairment of business held for sale
|
|
|
27.2
|
Legal matters, net of recoveries
|
|
|
88.7
|
Goodwill and brand impairment charges
|
|
|
72.1
|
Pension settlement gain
|
|
|
(13.0)
|
Ardent JV restructuring activities
|
|
|
7.2
|
Loss on sale of business
|
|
|
2.3
|
Consulting fees on tax matters
|
|
|
2.0
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
2,224.6
|
|
|
|
|
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 3
|
|
|
3.60
|
|
1 As of May 25, 2025
|
2 Excludes comparability items related to depreciation.
|
3 The Company defines its net debt leverage ratio as net debt divided by adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve month period.
|
Conagra Brands, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of Q4 FY25 and FY25 EBITDA - YOY Change
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
Q4 FY25
|
|
Q4 FY24
|
|
% Change
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Conagra Brands, Inc.
|
|
$
|
256.0
|
|
$
|
(567.3)
|
|
N/A
|
|
Add Back: Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
37.2
|
|
|
(34.6)
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
101.8
|
|
|
104.7
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
82.0
|
|
|
95.8
|
|
|
|
Amortization
|
|
|
13.3
|
|
|
13.4
|
|
|
|
Earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization
|
|
$
|
490.3
|
|
$
|
(388.1)
|
|
N/A
|
|
Restructuring plans 1
|
|
|
10.7
|
|
|
28.2
|
|
|
|
Acquisitions and divestitures
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Corporate hedging derivative losses (gains)
|
|
|
9.1
|
|
|
(6.5)
|
|
|
|
Fire related insurance recoveries, net
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(6.5)
|
|
|
|
Pension settlement gain and valuation adjustment
|
|
|
(13.0)
|
|
|
(11.5)
|
|
|
|
Ardent JV restructuring activities
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Impairment of business held for sale
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
Legal matters, net of recoveries
|
|
|
(10.5)
|
|
|
2.9
|
|
|
|
Goodwill and brand impairment charges
|
|
|
53.2
|
|
|
956.7
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization
|
|
$
|
544.2
|
|
$
|
577.4
|
|
(5.7) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY25
|
|
FY24
|
|
% Change
|
|
Net income attributable to Conagra Brands, Inc.
|
|
$
|
1,152.4
|
|
$
|
347.2
|
|
231.9 %
|
|
Add Back: Income tax expense
|
|
|
3.7
|
|
|
262.5
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(0.2)
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
416.7
|
|
|
430.5
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
336.5
|
|
|
347.3
|
|
|
|
Amortization
|
|
|
53.7
|
|
|
53.6
|
|
|
|
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization
|
|
$
|
1,963.0
|
|
$
|
1,440.9
|
|
36.2 %
|
|
Restructuring plans 1
|
|
|
99.2
|
|
|
51.5
|
|
|
|
Acquisitions and divestitures
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
Corporate hedging derivative losses (gains)
|
|
|
(8.2)
|
|
|
(16.1)
|
|
|
|
Fire related insurance recoveries, net
|
|
|
(17.0)
|
|
|
(8.7)
|
|
|
|
Impairment of businesses held for sale
|
|
|
27.2
|
|
|
36.4
|
|
|
|
Legal matters, net of recoveries
|
|
|
88.7
|
|
|
34.8
|
|
|
|
Goodwill and brand impairment charges
|
|
|
72.1
|
|
|
956.7
|
|
|
|
Pension settlement gain and valuation adjustment
|
|
|
(13.0)
|
|
|
(11.5)
|
|
|
|
Ardent JV restructuring activities
|
|
|
7.2
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Loss on sale of business
|
|
|
2.3
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Consulting fees on tax matters
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization
|
|
$
|
2,224.6
|
|
$
|
2,484.2
|
|
(10.5) %
|
|
|
1 Excludes comparability items related to depreciation.
