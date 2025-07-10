Call For Startup Entries Issued For The 17Th Annual Globee® Awards For Innovation

Recognizing Breakthrough Ideas and Emerging Technologies from Startups Worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards , organizers of premier data-driven business awards programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation, have issued a call for entries for the 17th Annual Globee® Awards for Innovation , also known as the Golden Bridge Awards® .

This global program celebrates startups that are shaping the future with bold ideas, transformative technologies, and disruptive solutions. From early-stage innovators to high-growth scaleups, startups from around the world are invited to showcase how their achievements are making an impact in their industries and communities.

Submit your startup's achievements today:

The Globee® Awards for Innovation recognize breakthroughs across artificial intelligence, fintech, clean tech, health tech, robotics, blockchain, SaaS, and more. Categories are designed to honor innovation in products, services, business models, and customer experiences.

Winners are determined through a 100% merit-based evaluation process by independent industry experts and peers. All judging scores are transparently shared with both winners and non-winners, ensuring fairness and credibility. Recognition through the Globee® Awards helps startups gain global visibility, build trust, and accelerate growth.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards present recognition across ten annual programs and competitions, celebrating achievements in business, innovation, technology, leadership, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and more. With global participation and evaluations from industry experts worldwide , the Globee® Awards have become a widely accepted standard for honoring excellence and impact across all sectors and organization sizes . To learn more about the Globee® Awards, please visit: .

