Hyundai Motor IONIQ 6 N Debuts At Goodwood Festival Of Speed, Setting New Benchmark For High-Performance Evs

Key technical advancements include fully redesigned suspension geometry , an improved N e-Shift (virtual gear shift) system that minimizes performance loss, plus better sound quality through updated hardware and extensive acoustic fine-tuning, ensuring that every drive is both engaging and immersive. By integrating these cutting-edge technologies, IONIQ 6 N not only exemplifies Hyundai N's pursuit of performance excellence but also signals a bright future for EVs within the high-performance sector.

"With IONIQ 6 N, Hyundai N aims to elevate its offerings, enticing drivers with electric powertrains that offer high-performance enthusiasts a thrilling new avenue to electrify their passion both on the road and the track," said José Muñoz, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company.

Engineering Excellence meets Electrified Performance

IONIQ 6 N stands at the forefront of automotive advancement, boasting remarkable performance metrics and innovative technologies that redefine the EV driving experience. Producing an impressive 650 PS (478 kW) and 770 Nm of torque[1], IONIQ 6 N achieves a breathtaking 0-100 km/h acceleration time of just 3.2 seconds (using N Launch Control) and will go on to a top speed of 257 km/h (approximately 160 mph).

Developed to meet the demands of modern high-performance driving, IONIQ 6 N features a revamped battery management system, N Battery. Engineered for optimal temperature management, the system adapts to a range of track driving scenarios - whether drag, sprint or endurance racing. The integration of battery conditioning functions leads to higher and long-lasting performance, while optimized thermal management control and an increased capacity in the battery coolant heater significantly reduce the conditioning time. This ensures that IONIQ 6 N is always ready to perform.

Aerodynamics play a critical role in the design of the IONIQ 6 N, where downforce and drag reduction are thoughtfully balanced for optimum performance. Motorsport-inspired elements such as the swan neck rear wing and widened fenders not only accentuate its aggressive, track-ready appearance but also contribute to enhanced stability during high-speed cornering. Such aerodynamic efficiency ensures IONIQ 6 N delivers both visual impact and exceptional on-road composure.

IONIQ 6 N is offered in a new color, Performance Blue Pearl, which adds a pearl finish to Hyundai N's signature Performance Blue. This newly developed color delivers a more refined visual expression with enhanced depth that elevates the IONIQ 6 N's performance identity.

Beneath its sculpted exterior lies fully redesigned suspension geometry and a reengineered chassis, developed to elevate handling precision and road holding. This advanced set up enhances track performance while preserving the ride comfort expected in daily driving. With a lowered roll center, IONIQ 6 N also delivers greater high-speed stability and improved cornering grip, making it a versatile performer on both the street and the circuit.

Further elevating the driving dynamics are the new stroke sensing ECS (Electronically Controlled Suspension) dampers . By integrating stroke sensors, the system allows for a wide range of damping force adjustments to suit varying driving conditions - from everyday commutes to intense track sessions. The result is improved ride quality and more predictable, responsive handling.

"IONIQ 6 N combines formidable power, sophisticated battery management, aerodynamic mastery and advanced suspension systems to deliver a compelling blend of speed, stability and comfort, setting new benchmarks in modern automotive engineering," said Manfred Harrer, Executive Vice President and Head of Vehicle Development Tech Unit at Hyundai Motor Company.

Next-Level Engagement: Advanced Vehicle Control in IONIQ 6 N

IONIQ 6 N redefines the EV driving experience through its in-house developed advanced vehicle control software, optimized to enhance every aspect of driver interaction with the vehicle.

Central to this interconnected experience is the N Active Sound + system, which brings a dynamic audio dimension to the driving experience. Powered by a stereo sound source and performance-enhanced Acoustic Design Processor (ADP) it delivers an enriched sound stage that makes each journey aurally immersive.

Drivers can choose from bespoke sound modes tailored to specific moods and driving scenarios - from the motorsport-inspired 'Ignition' to the heritage-infused EV sound 'Evolution', and the futuristic sci-fi tones of 'Lightspeed'. Each mode offers a captivating auditory experience.

Elevating the sense of performance even further is N e-Shift , Hyundai N's innovative shift control feature. By simulating motorsport-inspired close gear ratios, N e-Shift heightens responsiveness and strengthens the driver's connection to the car. Now fully compatible with key performance features including - N Launch Control, N Drift Optimizer, N Grin Boost and N Torque Distribution - N e-Shift ensures a seamless integration of control and power.

Adding to the sensory experience is the N Ambient Shift Light , a unique interior lighting feature that visually cues precise shift points for optimal performance. This synchronized ambient glow transforms the cockpit into an arena where every gear change is not just felt but seen, further enhancing driver immersion.

The N Track Manager empowers drivers to tailor and analyze their on-track performance like never before. This intelligent feature allows users to create custom tracks, monitor speed data, and evaluate performance through real-time ghost car visuals and detailed lap time analysis. By offering advanced track data management, N Track Manager further solidifies IONIQ 6 N as a track-capable EV engineered to meet a wide range of performance demands.

Complementing this is the N Drift Optimizer, which offers unparalleled control over the vehicle's drift characteristics. With customizable parameters for drift initiation, angle and wheel spin drivers can fine-tune the vehicle's behavior to suit their skill level and driving style.

Together, these driver-focused features demonstrate Hyundai N's commitment to delivering a versatile and exhilarating driving experience. By pushing the boundaries of advanced vehicle control software, the IONIQ 6 N opens new dimensions in driver engagement - for enthusiasts and everyday drivers alike.

In tandem with the launch of IONIQ 6 N, a range of N performance parts will be available. Drawing on Hyundai N's motorsport heritage, these components let customers further personalize their vehicle and experience track-inspired performance on the street or circuit.

Follow our Hyundai Global Newsroom Instagram channel @hyundai_mediahub for more content from the IONIQ 6 N's global debut.