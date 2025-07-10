Rumble And Moonpay Strike Exclusive Deal To Fuel Crypto-Creator Revolution
“Rumble Wallet will change the game for creators, and MoonPay is the perfect partner to bring that vision to life,” said Rumble Founder and CEO Chris Pavlovski.“We're not just building tools – we're building freedom. And we want partners who are as obsessed with empowering people as we are.”
Through this exclusive partnership, MoonPay will power all crypto on- and off-ramps inside the highly anticipated Rumble Wallet, slated to launch in Q3 2025. This integration will allow users to seamlessly buy, sell and swap crypto, putting control directly into the hands of the community.
Additionally, MoonPay's award-winning creative agency, Otherlife, will begin leveraging Rumble Cloud for next-gen object storage and decentralized compute.
“We could not be more thrilled to partner with Rumble,” said Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO of MoonPay.“Crypto represents financial freedom, the same way Rumble represents freedom of expression.”
The Rumble x MoonPay partnership represents a shared commitment to building creator-first tools that prioritize free expression, user control and financial independence.
ABOUT RUMBLE
Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble's mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: corp.rumble.com .
ABOUT MOONPAY
MoonPay simplifies access to buy, sell and trade crypto using everyday payment methods like cards, Apple Pay, PayPal and Venmo, while also providing simple tools to send, receive and manage stablecoins.
Whether you are new to digital money or a company exploring new ways to use it, MoonPay provides the trusted infrastructure to onboard users into the blockchain-based financial ecosystem safely and seamlessly.
With over 30 million customers and powering the infrastructure for nearly 500 companies across the decentralized economy, MoonPay is a key driver behind mainstream crypto adoption. It is fully licensed in the U.S. and regulated in the UK, EU, Canada and Australia-and has been certified for its enterprise-grade security.
MoonPay is changing payments.
