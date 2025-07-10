Vixor Announces $2M Seed Round To Redefine Market-Making With Free, Automated Liquidity Management

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vixor has officially launched its $2 million Seed Round , raising capital to fuel the growth of its free, fully automated market-making platform. With this raise, Vixor aims to help crypto projects of all sizes take full control of their liquidity strategies without the high costs, opacity, and inefficiency that have long plagued traditional market-making services.

Vixor is tackling one of the most persistent challenges in crypto - the inability of smaller teams to build and sustain liquid, transparent, and healthy token markets. By offering an AI-powered, automated, and completely free platform, Vixor removes the need for expensive retainers and middlemen while giving projects the tools to thrive on their own terms.

At the center of the platform is VXR , Vixor's utility token, which unlocks access and drives ecosystem growth. Seed Round investors can acquire VXR at just $0.10 per token , an 80% discount compared to the planned token generation event price of $0.50. This marks the beginning of Vixor's larger $10 million fundraising strategy and offers early supporters the most advantageous entry point.

The capital raised will accelerate product development, expand Vixor into new markets, and strengthen the VXR token economy. Around 35% of proceeds are earmarked for product and infrastructure, with another 25% devoted to marketing, community building, and user acquisition. Additional funds will cover exchange listings, liquidity provisioning, team expansion, and legal and compliance needs.

Vixor has already made waves by replacing outdated and costly market-making models with a transparent, efficient, and accessible alternative. Projects using Vixor benefit from real-time analytics, arbitrage protection, buyback and cash-out strategies, and seamless execution across more than 100 exchanges, all from one intuitive dashboard and completely free.

The Seed Round terms are designed to align with Vixor's long-term vision of sustainable growth and adoption. Tokens are priced at $0.10 each, with a six-month cliff followed by 18 months of linear vesting. This structure rewards early believers while fostering platform stability over time.

Investors in this round are backing more than just a product; they're supporting a movement to make liquidity fair, open, and efficient for every crypto project, regardless of size.

Vixor's Seed Round is now live. To learn more and join the round, visit .

Be part of the future of market-making and help bring transparent, automated liquidity to the entire crypto ecosystem.

