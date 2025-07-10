Orasure Launches Novel Blood Collection Device For Proteomic Research

BETHLEHEM, Pa., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (“OTI”) (NASDAQ: OSUR), a leader in point-of-need and home diagnostic tests and sample management solutions, today announced the launch of its HEMAcollectTM●PROTEIN product to meet the evolving needs of proteomic researchers. The product, developed by OTI subsidiary DNA Genotek, is an evacuated blood collection tube (BCT) designed to preserve and stabilize plasma proteins in whole blood for up to seven days.* Currently available for research use only**, the collection tube with its proprietary stabilizing liquid preserves plasma proteins, facilitating storage and transport of blood samples at ambient temperature, which are limitations of general blood collection tubes. It is anticipated that the use of the product for sample collection will deliver operational and financial efficiencies to proteomic researchers and support the generation of high-quality data.

"The HEMAcollectTM●PROTEIN BCT represents a significant advancement in sample collection for proteomics, providing researchers with a reliable solution that preserves sample integrity and improves preanalytical workflows," said Carrie Eglinton Manner, President and CEO of OTI. "We're dedicated to enhancing the quality of insights for researchers through our innovative sample management solutions. The launch of this solution for blood proteomics applications is a clear reflection of that commitment and enables research applications in oncology, neurology, cardiology, metabolic disorders, and beyond.”

The HEMAcollectTM●PROTEIN BCT, powered by ProteoPrecisionTM technology, minimizes hemolysis and activation of platelets, ensuring the sample accurately reflects the body's state at collection. It is compatible with a broad range of proteomic technologies including mass spectrometry, immunoassays, and high-throughput affinity-based platforms.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (“OraSure” and“OTI”) transforms health through actionable insight and powers the shift that connects people to healthcare wherever they are. OTI improves access, quality, and value of healthcare with innovation in effortless tests and sample management solutions. Together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, DNA Genotek Inc. and Sherlock Biosciences, Inc., OTI is a leader in the development, manufacture, and distribution of rapid diagnostic tests and sample collection and stabilization devices designed to discover and detect critical medical conditions. OTI's portfolio of products is sold globally to clinical laboratories, hospitals, physician's offices, clinics, public health and community-based organizations, research institutions, government agencies, pharmaceutical companies, and direct to consumers. For more information, please visit .

About DNA Genotek

DNA Genotek, a subsidiary of OraSure Technologies, Inc., develops products that optimize ease of collection and provide superior samples and proven performance for those requiring high-quality biological samples. High-quality samples that are easily collected from target populations enable our customers to focus on translating their analysis and testing into significant worldwide advancements in health and science. DNA Genotek's products are marketed worldwide and support thousands of customers as they achieve breakthroughs in genomic research, in diagnostics laboratories, in the pharmaceutical industry, in livestock and animal genomics, and in personal genomics. For more information about DNA Genotek, visit

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain“forward-looking statements,” including with respect to products, product candidate development and regulatory authorizations and other matters. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations of future events and are not guarantees of future performance or results. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from expectations and projections. Known and unknown factors that could cause actual performance or results to be materially different from those expressed or implied in these statements include, but are not limited to: uncertainty of commercial success; ability to manufacture or have manufactured products in accordance with applicable specifications, performance standards and quality requirements; uncertainty of regulatory approvals; ability to comply with applicable regulatory requirements; uncertainty relating to patent protection and potential patent infringement claims; impact of competitors, competing products and technology changes and patents obtained by competitors; reduction or deferral of public funding available to customers; competition from new or better technology or lower cost products; impact of negative economic conditions; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers; trends toward healthcare cost containment; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; and changes to applicable laws and regulations. These and other factors that could affect our results are discussed more fully in our SEC filings, including our registration statements, Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the SEC. Although forward-looking statements help to provide information about future prospects, readers should keep in mind that forward-looking statements may not be reliable. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and OraSure Technologies undertakes no duty to update these statements.

* Stabilization is determined from a representative subset of plasma proteins.

** For research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures. Some DNA Genotek Inc. products are not available in all geographic regions. Customers must review the labels of sample collection devices and ensure compliance with their intended use.