AMN Healthcare To Hold Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call On Thursday, August 7, 2025
A live webcast of the call can be accessed through this webcast link , which also will be available on AMN Healthcare's investor relations website . Interested parties may participate live via telephone by registering at this conference call link . Please follow the link and register with a valid e-mail address. A PIN will be provided to you with dial-in instructions. If you lose track of these details, please re-register at the conference call link above.
Following the conclusion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be available at the Company's investor relations website, .
About AMN Healthcare
AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare, bringing together the people, processes and technology to deliver better care. Through a steadfast partnership approach, we solve the most pressing workforce challenges to enable better clinical outcomes and access to care. In 2024 our healthcare professionals reached nearly 15 million patients at more than 2,100 healthcare systems, including 87 percent of the top healthcare systems nationwide. We provide a comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals and deliver a fully integrated and customizable suite of workforce technologies. For more information, visit
The Company's common stock is listed under the symbol“AMN” on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit , where the Company posts news releases, investor presentations, webcasts, SEC filings and other material information. The Company also utilizes email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (“RSS”) as routine channels to supplement distribution of this information. To register for email alerts and RSS, visit .Contact:
Randle Reece
Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy
866-861-3229
Web site:
