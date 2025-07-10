Judy Goldring, CEO, Announces Changes To AGF's Senior Leadership Team

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New leadership team capitalizes on the strength of the firm's current talent and supports long-term execution of growth strategy

TORONTO, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AGF Management Limited (TSX: AGF.B) announced that Judy Goldring, Chief Executive Officer, has made changes to the firm's senior leadership team. These changes reflect the extensive experience within AGF and the strength of the current leadership team, positioning the firm to continue executing on its multi-year growth strategy.

“We take a deliberate and disciplined approach to succession planning and talent development, and I believe strongly in the deep bench strength we have at AGF,” said Judy Goldring, Chief Executive Officer, AGF.“The leadership team is well-positioned to drive continued success for the firm as we execute on our long-term strategic plan to diversify our business across asset classes and client channels.”

Chris Jackson has been appointed President & Chief Operating Officer, AGF, effective immediately. In this expanded role, he will report to Judy overseeing the execution of strategic plans in support of business priorities and provide counsel on business planning and direction for corporate initiatives to AGF's leadership team.

Chris brings more than 35 years of experience leading organizations in the financial services and technology industries, including 14 years at AGF in progressively senior roles. He has been a member of AGF's Executive Management Team (EMT) since 2018 assisting in the development and execution of the firm's long-term strategy.

Additionally, David Stonehouse has been appointed interim Chief Investment Officer, AGF Investments. A search process for a new CIO has been initiated. During this interim period, David, with the support of the Office of the CIO, will lead the firm's investment management team, ensuring stability of culture and focus on delivering strong, consistent results for clients. He brings nearly three decades of portfolio management experience to this role and has served as Head of North American and Specialty portfolios for AGF Investments since 2018.

Ash Lawrence, Head of AGF Capital Partners, AGF's diversified alternatives business and member of AGF's Executive Management Team, will serve as EMT sponsor for AGF Investments' OCIO, a role previously held by Kevin McCreadie. In this role, Ash will provide counsel and direction to the OCIO on corporate strategic planning and decision-making.

“By ensuring we map our current talent to the right opportunities while also looking to add to the firm's roster in key areas, I believe AGF will continue to grow, adapt and thrive through changing market cycles and shifting investor preferences just as we have for nearly 70 years,” Goldring added.

