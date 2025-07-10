Passenger Vehicle Cabin Monitoring Systems Analysis Report 2024-2031 Vision-Based Sensing And AI Key To Future Cabin Monitoring Technologies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore our in-depth report on Passenger Vehicle Cabin Monitoring Systems, focusing on ICMS, regulatory drivers like EU's GSR, and tech trends including AI and vision-based platforms. Discover how these systems support autonomy levels L1-L4, enhancing safety and user experience. Strategic insights provided for OEMs and tech firms through 2031.

Dublin, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Passenger Vehicle Cabin Monitoring Systems, Global, 2024-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report outlines critical technology trends, including the shift toward vision-based sensing platforms, the integration of multi-modal sensor fusion, and the growing role of AI in enabling driver behavior interpretation, personalization, and context-aware intervention. It also analyzes the importance of ICMS in supporting autonomy levels from L1 to L4 and enhancing occupant safety, comfort, and user experience.

This comprehensive analysis of the passenger vehicle cabin monitoring systems focuses on driver monitoring systems and occupant monitoring systems, which together form in-cabin monitoring systems (ICMS). It examines region-specific regulatory drivers shaping adoption, including the European Union's General Safety Regulation (GSR), Euro New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) protocols, and emerging standards in the United States, China, India, and Japan. These mandates are accelerating OEM adoption timelines and influencing system design priorities.

The growth forecasts are based on detailed assumptions regarding market penetration, system pricing, and adoption timelines through 2031. The study offers strategic insights for OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and technology firms navigating the transition from regulation-driven DMS to holistic, value-oriented ICMS solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Environment: Passenger Vehicle Cabin Monitoring Systems

Key Findings

Growth Environment: Transformation in the Passenger Vehicle Cabin Monitoring Systems



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Passenger Vehicle Cabin Monitoring Systems

Growth Environment: Ecosystem in Passenger Vehicle Cabin Monitoring Systems



Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Segmentation

Regional Segmentation

Market Definition

SAE Definitions for ADAS and Autonomous Driving Features Value Chain

Growth Environment: Trends and Regulations



Major Trends in Automotive In-cabin Sensing

Overview of Regulations for In-cabin Monitoring

European Legislation

Euro NCAP Roadmap

United States Regulations for In-cabin Sensing

Overview of NTSB Recommendations to Standardize DMS in the United States Asia-Pacific Regulation Overview

Growth Environment: Companies to Action C2A, Passenger Vehicle Cabin Monitoring Systems



Competitive Environment Key Competitors

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator in Passenger Vehicle Cabin Monitoring Systems



Growth Drivers Growth Restraints

Growth Environment: Technology Roadmap



Block Diagram

Product Roadmap and Technological Advancement

In-cabin Sensing System Applications Vision vs Radar Use Case Placement

Growth Generator: Automotive In-cabin Sensing, Global



Growth Metrics

Forecast Considerations

Revenue and Vehicle Sales with In-cabin Sensing Forecast

DMS and OMS Revenue Forecast

In-cabin sensing Vehicle Sales with In-cabin Sensing Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator: Passenger Vehicle Cabin Monitoring Systems, Europe



Growth Metrics

Revenue and Vehicle Sales with In-cabin Sensing Forecast

DMS and OMS Revenue Forecast

In-cabin Sensing Penetration Forecast Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator: Passenger Vehicle Cabin Monitoring Systems, North America



Growth Metrics

Revenue and Vehicle Sales with In-cabin Sensing Forecast

DMS and OMS Revenue Forecast

In-cabin Sensing Penetration Forecast Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator: Passenger Vehicle Cabin Monitoring Systems, Asia-Pacific



Growth Metrics

Revenue and Vehicle Sales with In-cabin Sensing Forecast

DMS and OMS Revenue Forecast

In-cabin Sensing Penetration Forecast Forecast Analysis

Technology Provider Profiles



In-cabin Sensing Supplier Landscape

In-cabin Sensing Adoption by OEMs

Portfolio and Snapshot by Technology Provider

SmartEye

Seeing Machines

Cipia

Eyeris

Jungo Connectivity Emotion 3D

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: Vision-based Systems as a Foundation for In-cabin Intelligence

Growth Opportunity 2: Personalization and AI-driven Cabin Intelligence Growth Opportunity 3: Multi-modal Sensor Fusion

Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900