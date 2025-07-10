Europe Flatbread Market Size Is Set To Reach $16,479.4 Million By 2030 With A CAGR Of 9.5%

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Europe flatbread market size was valued at $9,552.7 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $16,479.4 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.5%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A flatbread is prepared with flour, water, and salt, and subsequently rolled into flattened dough. The thickness of the bread can range from a few millimeters to a few centimeters. Moreover, rather than using a fork or spoon, many people use a flatbread to wrap or scoop food. Multigrain variants of flatbread are gaining popularity, owing to increase in health awareness among European consumers. Different types of flatbreads are made by pouring semi-fluid batters onto cooking plates. These batters are often obtained from gluten-free cereals such as rice, sorghum, teff, maize, or black beans, which are fermented.Request The Sample Copy here:The Europe flatbread market has been witnessing increase in innovation in the last few years. For instance, new refrigeration technologies and modern baking concepts have helped to improve the quality of flatbread. Furthermore, flatbreads that are non-GMO with no artificial preservatives, chemicals, dough conditions, or gums have gained high traction in the recent years.Increase in preference of consumers toward gluten-free flatbread products such as naan, pita, and focaccia, owing to rise in health cautiousness drives the growth of the Europe flatbread market. Moreover, availability of various healthy alternatives in the market with low-calorie content and fat-free & cholesterol-free products is expected to fuel the market growth. Furthermore, surge in demand for breads in wheat base and whole grains, which are rich in fiber and proteins, supplement the growth of the Europe flatbread market.Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Europe Flatbread Market:The Europe flatbread market is segmented into product type, distribution channel, and nature. By product type, the market is categorized into focaccia, tortilla, pinsa romana, pita, naan, and others. Depending on distribution channel, it is classified into food service and retail. On the basis of nature, it is categorized into ambient, fresh, and frozen. Country wise, it is analyzed across the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Turkey, Belgium, the Netherlands, and rest of Europe.By product type, the pita segment led in terms of market share in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in consumption of pita flatbread in developed and developing countries.On the basis of distribution channel, the food service segment dominated the market in terms of share in 2019, owing to expansion of the HORECA industry (hotel, restaurant, and café) in European countries.Do Inquiry of This Report Here:Key Findings Of The StudyOn the basis of product type, the pita segment dominated the Europe flatbread market in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.By distribution channel, the food service segment was the major shareholder in 2019, and is projected to register a CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2027.Depending on nature, the fresh segment accounted for highest share in the Europe flatbread market in 2019, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2027.Country wise, the UK is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2027.Buy The Complete Report Now:The key players operating in the Europe flatbread industry include ARYZTA AG (ARYZTA), Bio Bakkerij De Trog, Boboli Benelux B.V. (Boboli), BRIDOR SAS (Bridor), Chaucer Foods Ltd, Delifrance S A, Dutch Bakery B.V., Europizza s.r.l., Signature Breads Inc., Specialty Breads Ltd., and Vandemoortele NV.

