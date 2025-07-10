Mobility City Of Sarasota Delivers Fast, Veteran-Focused Wheelchair & Scooter Repairs Across The Gulf Coast

Mobility City is more than a service provider-we are a trusted ally in veteran care. Our team works closely with family members, caregivers, and healthcare providers to deliver personalized mobility solutions that restore confidence and independence.

Owner Jamie Houser ready to help veterans with right solution or repair.

Mobility City of Sarasota FL storefront at 3234 Clark Rd, Sarasota, FL 34231, 941-210-6283

Our Certified Technicians come from Sarasota, FL to service or repair your mobility equipment on site.

Owner Jamie Houser offers priority wheelchair and scooter repair services for veterans across Florida's Gulf Coast. Fast, reliable, and respectful service.

- Diane BarattaSARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mobility City of Sarasota proudly supports local veterans with fast, reliable mobility equipment repair services . From wheelchair repairs to scooter maintenance, our experienced technicians ensure that veterans in Sarasota and the surrounding Gulf Coast communities receive the care and mobility they deserve-quickly and respectfully."We understand that many veterans spend over twelve hours a day in their mobility equipment, and it is important that they have access to clean, dependable, and mechanically safe mobility equipment," said Jamie Houser , owner. "Our experienced team is dedicated to assisting you with all of your mobility needs and ensuring that you receive exceptional care and support every step of the way," he said.At the heart of Mobility City's mission is the belief that those who served deserve nothing less than top-tier support. With over 50 locations nationwide, Mobility City partners locally with VA hospitals, assisted living facilities, and veteran care organizations to provide trusted, on-site and in-home mobility device repairs. The company's technicians are trained to perform everything from brake adjustments and battery replacements to joystick calibration and power module diagnostics-ensuring veterans' equipment is restored to peak performance.About Mobility CityMobility City of Sarasota is located on the west coast of Central Florida, being a premier provider of mobility equipment repairs, rentals, sales, and maintenance services. With a growing franchise network serving communities nationwide, the company is redefining access, independence, and quality of life for veterans, seniors, individuals with disabilities. The owner, Jamie Houser, and his team are focused on providing veterans and disabled people the independence to live a better quality of life.

Why veterans trust Mobility City of Sarasota, Florida ?

