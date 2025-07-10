403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kurdistan International Islamic Bank – LT FCR Rating Affirmed
(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Kurdistan International Islamic Bank for Investment and Development’s (KIB or the Bank) at ‘B-’ and ‘B’, respectively. The LT FCR Outlook is Stable. CI Ratings has also affirmed KIB’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘b-’ with a Stable Outlook, and the Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of Uncertain. The Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating is lowered to ‘b+’ (from ‘bb-’).
At the same time, CI has affirmed KIB’s Long- and Short-Term Ratings on the Iraq National Scale of ‘iqBBB’ and ‘iqA3’, respectively, with a Stable Outlook. These are supported and constrained by the same factors as the CFS, as outlined below.
The revision of the CFS rating to ‘b+’ is driven by the loss seen at both the operating and net levels in 2024, and the expectation that the Bank will continue facing earnings challenges in the short to medium term. The other constraints on the CFS are the ongoing difficult operating environment in Iraq including significant geopolitical and credit risks, and the high sovereign concentration risk in balances with both the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) and state-owned banks. The weak regulatory and supervisory framework, although gradually improving, is also a credit challenge. The CFS is supported by KIB’s good capital buffer, as evidenced by strong balance sheet leverage and high-quality capital base, consistently strong liquidity, and currently satisfactory financing asset quality. Although KIB (along with many other Iraqi banks) is currently banned from dealing in USD (due to US sanctions), management is able to fulfil its foreign currency commitments by accessing other hard currencies held at correspondents abroad.
The Bank’s BSR is derived from a CFS rating of ‘b+’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘c+’. The latter is at a level indicative of a high degree of risk and is a key rating constraint for KIB, as well as all other Iraqi banks. CI considers the likelihood of sufficient and timely official extraordinary support being made available to KIB in the event of financial distress to be uncertain and, consequently, does not incorporate such support into the Bank’s LT FCR. Moreover, even if the government was willing to provide extraordinary support in case of need, its financial capacity to do so is limited.
KIB’s capital base is among the largest in money terms of the rated Iraqi private sector banks, notwithstanding the recent contraction seen due to losses. Management follows a relatively cautious business strategy and financing policy. This risk aversion has so far served to safeguard the balance sheet by ensuring that good liquidity and capital buffers remain in place. Nonetheless, in view of ongoing elevated credit risk in the banking system, we consider KIB’s current business model potentially vulnerable to event and sovereign risk. This factor partially derives from the high concentration seen in both CBI balances and placements with state-owned banks, which in turn could transmit stress to KIB’s balance sheet including capital in a sovereign distress situation. As we expect these concentrations to persist in the intermediate term, this is considered a credit challenge. A partial risk mitigating factor in this regard is the strong balance sheet leverage ratio of 66%.
Liquidity has been good over the last four years, reflecting the dominance of cash and balances with other banks and the CBI. The high liquidity reflects KIB’s risk aversion and is partially a corollary of the dearth of sound lending opportunities in the local market. The situation is compounded by the very limited profitable avenues in which to deploy excess funds in the Iraqi banking system. The safeguarding of liquidity is of importance in a banking system where the central bank is understood to perform lender-of-last-resort function only in exceptional circumstances (at least for the private sector banks). Moreover, there is no real domestic interbank market to support banks’ potential short-term funding requirements.
In contrast with many peer banks, KIB’s deposit funding base is relatively diversified by customer, reflecting the high share of CASA balances. A reasonably sized branch network supports customer deposit mobilisation. That said, customer deposits are considered vulnerable to instability given the fragile depositor confidence in banks and the high probability of event risk. Customer deposits contracted again in 2024 in part due to a deleveraging exercise aimed at retiring expensive time deposits and partially due to the effects of the USD ban. Given that a majority of the population remains unbanked, the large Iraqi market does offer significant banking opportunities as and when conditions on the ground improve. Management anticipates a resumption of customer deposit growth in 2025, supported in part by the launch of new Islamic financial products, including innovative digital banking services. Funding and liquidity risks are anticipated to remain low and mitigated by a significant pool of liquid assets.
KIB’s good capitalisation and leverage remain a credit strength, particularly in view of the high probability of event risk in Iraq. The equity base remains large relative to total assets, underscoring the fact that management has yet to meaningfully leverage the balance sheet. Equity has a very high Tier 1 component and provides a good risk buffer. The current ratings take into consideration the projected increase in balance sheet leverage and consequent decline in total CAR over time. Although internal capital generation slipped into negative territory and had been meagre (due to weak profitability) in prior periods, CI does not consider this to be a credit vulnerability at present given the strong capitalisation. In contrast to many Iraqi banks, KIB already fulfils the CBI’s revised IQD400bn paid-up capital requirement. It is, therefore, unlikely to need a fresh capital injection in the foreseeable future. The high headline total CAR (Basel II) is due to a very low risk-weighted assets density ratio (CBI balances are zero risk-weighted in accordance with the regulatory framework).
Having seen persistently weak earnings strength over the previous three years (in large part due to curtailed business activity and the regulatory ban on USD dealing), KIB recorded a loss at both operating and net levels in 2024. CI expects KIB to face ongoing earnings and cost efficiency challenges in the near term, and this is a credit challenge. The limited share of financings, alongside large cash and non-remunerative balances with the CBI, significantly weighs down on operating income generation and, in turn, profitability. Sources of revenue streams remain very limited in scope, as is the case with most (but not all) Iraqi banks. This factor contributes to earnings volatility and undermines earnings strength. Although the recent operating loss rendered risk absorption capacity impaired, this is mitigated by a strong equity base capable of withstanding unforeseen losses. In part due to additional cost-cutting measures (as well as lower business volumes), total operating costs contracted for a third year in a row. However, a larger decline in operating income pushed up the cost-to-income ratio to unfavourable levels. KIB’s cost efficiency will continue to hinge on its ability to generate higher levels of net financing income and non-financing income (rather than on cost control).
Iraq’s OPERA takes into account economic volatility and underlying structural and fiscal weaknesses, as well as significant socio-economic imbalances and deficiencies in the country’s political and institutional frameworks. Although the Iraqi economy started to recover in 2024, buoyed by favourable oil prices, credit risk remains elevated. The OPERA also reflects the challenges inherent in a banking sector that is small, underdeveloped and dominated by financially weak state-owned banks. The latter elevate banking systemic risks. Both the legal system and corporate governance standards are also weak.
Rating Outlook
The Outlook for KIB’s ratings is Stable, indicating that they are unlikely to change over the next 12 months. This reflects our view that the Bank will maintain its current risk profile, including the concentrations in the balance sheet.
Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario
We do not expect an upward change in the ratings and/or outlook unless the OPERA improves. This is currently seen as being unlikely to change within a 12-month timeframe.
Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario
While not our current expectation, KIB’s ratings could be reduced by one notch over the next 12 months in the event key credit metrics worsened significantly and should the OPERA be revised downwards.
* A National Rating summarises the repayment risk of an entity relative to other entities within the same economy. It is not an absolute measurement of risk. National Ratings are not directly comparable across borders.
Contact
Primary Analyst: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...
Secondary Analyst & Committee Chairperson: Rory Keelan, Senior Credit Analyst
About the Ratings
The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.
The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2020-24. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.
The principal methodologies used to determine the ratings are the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see , and the National Scale Ratings Criteria for Iraq, dated 15 March 2020 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at
This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. International and National ratings on the entity were first released in July 2023. The ratings were last updated in July 2024. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure. The ratings have been assigned or maintained at the request of the rated entity or a related third party.
Conditions of Use and General Limitations
The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.
Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.
Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor.
The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.
Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2025
At the same time, CI has affirmed KIB’s Long- and Short-Term Ratings on the Iraq National Scale of ‘iqBBB’ and ‘iqA3’, respectively, with a Stable Outlook. These are supported and constrained by the same factors as the CFS, as outlined below.
The revision of the CFS rating to ‘b+’ is driven by the loss seen at both the operating and net levels in 2024, and the expectation that the Bank will continue facing earnings challenges in the short to medium term. The other constraints on the CFS are the ongoing difficult operating environment in Iraq including significant geopolitical and credit risks, and the high sovereign concentration risk in balances with both the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) and state-owned banks. The weak regulatory and supervisory framework, although gradually improving, is also a credit challenge. The CFS is supported by KIB’s good capital buffer, as evidenced by strong balance sheet leverage and high-quality capital base, consistently strong liquidity, and currently satisfactory financing asset quality. Although KIB (along with many other Iraqi banks) is currently banned from dealing in USD (due to US sanctions), management is able to fulfil its foreign currency commitments by accessing other hard currencies held at correspondents abroad.
The Bank’s BSR is derived from a CFS rating of ‘b+’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘c+’. The latter is at a level indicative of a high degree of risk and is a key rating constraint for KIB, as well as all other Iraqi banks. CI considers the likelihood of sufficient and timely official extraordinary support being made available to KIB in the event of financial distress to be uncertain and, consequently, does not incorporate such support into the Bank’s LT FCR. Moreover, even if the government was willing to provide extraordinary support in case of need, its financial capacity to do so is limited.
KIB’s capital base is among the largest in money terms of the rated Iraqi private sector banks, notwithstanding the recent contraction seen due to losses. Management follows a relatively cautious business strategy and financing policy. This risk aversion has so far served to safeguard the balance sheet by ensuring that good liquidity and capital buffers remain in place. Nonetheless, in view of ongoing elevated credit risk in the banking system, we consider KIB’s current business model potentially vulnerable to event and sovereign risk. This factor partially derives from the high concentration seen in both CBI balances and placements with state-owned banks, which in turn could transmit stress to KIB’s balance sheet including capital in a sovereign distress situation. As we expect these concentrations to persist in the intermediate term, this is considered a credit challenge. A partial risk mitigating factor in this regard is the strong balance sheet leverage ratio of 66%.
Liquidity has been good over the last four years, reflecting the dominance of cash and balances with other banks and the CBI. The high liquidity reflects KIB’s risk aversion and is partially a corollary of the dearth of sound lending opportunities in the local market. The situation is compounded by the very limited profitable avenues in which to deploy excess funds in the Iraqi banking system. The safeguarding of liquidity is of importance in a banking system where the central bank is understood to perform lender-of-last-resort function only in exceptional circumstances (at least for the private sector banks). Moreover, there is no real domestic interbank market to support banks’ potential short-term funding requirements.
In contrast with many peer banks, KIB’s deposit funding base is relatively diversified by customer, reflecting the high share of CASA balances. A reasonably sized branch network supports customer deposit mobilisation. That said, customer deposits are considered vulnerable to instability given the fragile depositor confidence in banks and the high probability of event risk. Customer deposits contracted again in 2024 in part due to a deleveraging exercise aimed at retiring expensive time deposits and partially due to the effects of the USD ban. Given that a majority of the population remains unbanked, the large Iraqi market does offer significant banking opportunities as and when conditions on the ground improve. Management anticipates a resumption of customer deposit growth in 2025, supported in part by the launch of new Islamic financial products, including innovative digital banking services. Funding and liquidity risks are anticipated to remain low and mitigated by a significant pool of liquid assets.
KIB’s good capitalisation and leverage remain a credit strength, particularly in view of the high probability of event risk in Iraq. The equity base remains large relative to total assets, underscoring the fact that management has yet to meaningfully leverage the balance sheet. Equity has a very high Tier 1 component and provides a good risk buffer. The current ratings take into consideration the projected increase in balance sheet leverage and consequent decline in total CAR over time. Although internal capital generation slipped into negative territory and had been meagre (due to weak profitability) in prior periods, CI does not consider this to be a credit vulnerability at present given the strong capitalisation. In contrast to many Iraqi banks, KIB already fulfils the CBI’s revised IQD400bn paid-up capital requirement. It is, therefore, unlikely to need a fresh capital injection in the foreseeable future. The high headline total CAR (Basel II) is due to a very low risk-weighted assets density ratio (CBI balances are zero risk-weighted in accordance with the regulatory framework).
Having seen persistently weak earnings strength over the previous three years (in large part due to curtailed business activity and the regulatory ban on USD dealing), KIB recorded a loss at both operating and net levels in 2024. CI expects KIB to face ongoing earnings and cost efficiency challenges in the near term, and this is a credit challenge. The limited share of financings, alongside large cash and non-remunerative balances with the CBI, significantly weighs down on operating income generation and, in turn, profitability. Sources of revenue streams remain very limited in scope, as is the case with most (but not all) Iraqi banks. This factor contributes to earnings volatility and undermines earnings strength. Although the recent operating loss rendered risk absorption capacity impaired, this is mitigated by a strong equity base capable of withstanding unforeseen losses. In part due to additional cost-cutting measures (as well as lower business volumes), total operating costs contracted for a third year in a row. However, a larger decline in operating income pushed up the cost-to-income ratio to unfavourable levels. KIB’s cost efficiency will continue to hinge on its ability to generate higher levels of net financing income and non-financing income (rather than on cost control).
Iraq’s OPERA takes into account economic volatility and underlying structural and fiscal weaknesses, as well as significant socio-economic imbalances and deficiencies in the country’s political and institutional frameworks. Although the Iraqi economy started to recover in 2024, buoyed by favourable oil prices, credit risk remains elevated. The OPERA also reflects the challenges inherent in a banking sector that is small, underdeveloped and dominated by financially weak state-owned banks. The latter elevate banking systemic risks. Both the legal system and corporate governance standards are also weak.
Rating Outlook
The Outlook for KIB’s ratings is Stable, indicating that they are unlikely to change over the next 12 months. This reflects our view that the Bank will maintain its current risk profile, including the concentrations in the balance sheet.
Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario
We do not expect an upward change in the ratings and/or outlook unless the OPERA improves. This is currently seen as being unlikely to change within a 12-month timeframe.
Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario
While not our current expectation, KIB’s ratings could be reduced by one notch over the next 12 months in the event key credit metrics worsened significantly and should the OPERA be revised downwards.
* A National Rating summarises the repayment risk of an entity relative to other entities within the same economy. It is not an absolute measurement of risk. National Ratings are not directly comparable across borders.
Contact
Primary Analyst: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...
Secondary Analyst & Committee Chairperson: Rory Keelan, Senior Credit Analyst
About the Ratings
The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.
The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2020-24. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.
The principal methodologies used to determine the ratings are the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see , and the National Scale Ratings Criteria for Iraq, dated 15 March 2020 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at
This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. International and National ratings on the entity were first released in July 2023. The ratings were last updated in July 2024. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure. The ratings have been assigned or maintained at the request of the rated entity or a related third party.
Conditions of Use and General Limitations
The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.
Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.
Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor.
The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.
Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Stably Introduces Stablecoin Development & Advisory Services For Institutions & Enterprises
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
CommentsNo comment