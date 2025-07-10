LG OLED EVO M5, THE ONLY TRUE WIRELESS OLED TV WITH G5's EXCELLENCE IN PICTURE QUALITY

The M5 is the optimal TV for those seeking both a superb gaming experience and a more flexible, cleaner setup. A conventional TV offers multiple ports for commonly used HDMI devices like gaming consoles on the back of the screen, causing viewers to walk to the TV to power on devices or switch inputs. But on the M5, these ports can be found on the Zero Connect Box, enabling consoles to be placed within reach – on a nearby shelf, inside a cabinet, or next to the sofa. As a result, there are no cables between the TV and entertainment devices. The M5 is also a top-tier choice for home cinema enthusiasts, featuring Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Filmmaker® Mode with Ambient Light Compensation for cinematic accuracy. Powered by the α (Alpha) 11 AI Processor Gen2, it offers enhanced depth and detail with AI Picture Pro, while AI Sound Pro enables immersive 11.1.2-channel audio. LG's upgraded Brightness Booster Ultimate technology boosts screen brightness by up to three times compared to conventional OLED models . The M5 has also received UL Solutions'“Perfect Black” and“Perfect Color” verification, along with certifications from Intertek for 100 percent color fidelity and 100 percent color volume. A“Perfect” grade by TÜV Rheinland further affirms the M5's capability to maintain clarity even in bright indoor conditions. With a flush-fit design and no visible cable clutter, the LG OLED evo M5 delivers a truly immersive entertainment experience with the uncompromised performance of a wired setup. “For 12 consecutive years, LG has led the global OLED TV market and we are opening a new era of television with our leadership in wireless TV,” said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company.“The OLED evo M5 exemplifies our commitment to innovation and our pursuit of the ultimate in premium home entertainment.” About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company: The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platforms. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers Information Technology solutions (gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays) as well as Signage solutions (Micro LED signage, digital signage, hospitality displays and signage software solutions) that are designed to maximize customers' work efficiency and deliver strong value.