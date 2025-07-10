City Electric Supply Hits $2 Million Raised For Make-A-Wish®

This milestone in the mission to support children with critical illnesses was made possible by team members, customers, and vendor partners across North America.

DALLAS, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- City Electric Supply (CES), a family-owned electrical wholesale distributor, is proud to announce it has raised more than $2 million across the U.S. and Canada for Make-A-Wish®. Since 2016 in Canada and 2020 in the U.S., CES team members, customers, and vendor partners have supported the nonprofit's mission to grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

"We'd like to thank our team members and local communities who helped us reach this milestone," said CES Co-CEOs John Gray and Andrew Dawes. "This achievement isn't just a number – it's a reflection of the heart and generosity of so many people. We're proud to continue our partnership with Make-A-Wish and the life-changing work they do."

Through fishing tournaments, golf outings, races, marathons, handmade craft sales, and grassroots fundraising events - including Counter Days, where vendors visit local branches to talk to customers, show new products, share demos, and offer their tips and expertise - the CES community has found creative and heartfelt ways to give back and contribute meaningfully to the cause.

"Reaching this milestone is a testament to the heart of our CES family and the continued support of the communities we serve," said Karen Gray, CES Cares Social Impact Manager. "We're incredibly grateful for the leadership, team members, customers, and vendor partners who continue to stand behind this mission."

The collective effort of the CES community is making a real difference for children and families across North America.

"The funds raised by City Electric Supply across North America are a powerful example of what's possible when compassionate people come together for a shared cause," said Meaghan Stovel McKnight, Chief Executive Officer at Make-A-Wish Canada. "Their longstanding commitment has helped us bring more life-changing wishes to children facing critical illness."

The impact of a wish goes far beyond the moment it's granted, creating lasting memories with their loved ones.

"Wishes are essential in a child's medical journey, helping to build emotional resilience and restore hope during challenging times," said Jared Perry, chief revenue officer at Make-A-Wish America. "For every wish we grant, two more children wait for their heartfelt wishes. Thanks to City Electric Supply, we're reaching more children every day, helping them find strength and joy when they need it most."

Through its continued support, City Electric Supply is proud to help Make-A-Wish reach more children and bring more life-changing experiences to families when they need them most. This milestone is possible because of the people behind it, and CES is proud to continue its partnership in the years to come.

To learn more or support the CES partnership with Make-A-Wish, visit cityelectricsupply/make_a_wish .

About Make-A-Wish® America

Make-A-Wish America creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 20,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 615,000 wishes worldwide; more than 390,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.

About Make-A-Wish ® Canada

Make-A-Wish Canada creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We are on a quest to bring every eligible child's wish to life because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. As an independently operating affiliate of Make-A-Wish International, Make-A-Wish Canada is part of the network of the world's leading children's wish-granting organization. We serve children in every community in Canada, and in 50 countries worldwide. Make-A-Wish Canada has granted more than 40,000 wishes over the past 40 years with 2,011 of them last year alone. For the second year in a row, Make-A-Wish Canada has been named a Great Place to Work and in 2024 was named to the Top 100 Best Workplaces for Giving Back.

About City Electric Supply (CES)

City Electric Supply (CES) is a third-generation family-owned company and one of the top 10 electrical wholesale distributors in North America. We've built lasting trust with industry professionals by empowering local decision-makers, delivering personalized service, and always going the extra mile. With over 5,400 team members and a strong branch network of more than 700 locations, CES supplies the products customers need, when they need them - so businesses can grow with CES by their side.

About CES Cares

CES Cares, the social impact division of City Electric Supply, is how we give back. Created in 2016, CES Cares brings together all of our charitable and volunteer efforts under one mission: to support those who need it most in the communities we serve. So far, we've raised over $12 million to help children, veterans, people experiencing homelessness, the future of the trades, and more. CES Cares inspires our teams to make a difference - one act of kindness, one community, one day at a time.

SOURCE City Electric Supply

