Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Timken To Announce Second-Quarter 2025 Financial Results On July 30


2025-07-10 07:01:53
NORTH CANTON, Ohio, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR ; ), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, will release its 2025 second-quarter financial results on Wednesday, July 30, prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host a conference call that day to discuss its financial performance with investors and securities analysts. The financial results and conference call materials will be available online at .

Conference Call:

Timken's Q2 2025 Earnings Results

Wednesday, July 30, 2025

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Live Dial-In: 833-470-1428

or 404-975-4839

Access Code: 584372


(Call in 10 minutes prior to be included.)


Conference Call Replay:

Replay Dial-In available through


Aug. 13, 2025:

866-813-9403 or 929-458-6194

Replay Access Code: 502808


Live Webcast:



Register in advance:

About The Timken Company
 The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR ; , a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, designs a growing portfolio of next-generation products for diverse industries. For more than 125 years, Timken has used its specialized expertise to innovate and create customer-centric solutions that increase reliability and efficiency. Timken posted $4.6 billion in sales in 2024 and employs approximately 19,000 people globally, operating from 45 countries.

Media Relations:
 Scott Schroeder
234.262.6420
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
 Neil Frohnapple
234.262.2310
[email protected]

SOURCE The Timken Company

