Connectone Bancorp, Inc. To Host 2025 Second Quarter Results Conference Call On July 29, 2025
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Frank Sorrentino III and Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer William S. Burns will host the call. The conference call dial-in number is 1 (646) 307-1963, access code 7519286. Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to register. An audio webcast of the conference call will be available to the public, on a listen-only basis, via the "Investor Relations" link on the Company's website or at .
A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, and ending on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, by dialing 1 (609) 800-9909, access code 7519286. An online archive of the webcast will be available following the completion of the conference call at or at .
About ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., is a modern financial services company that operates, through its subsidiary, ConnectOne Bank, and the Bank's fintech subsidiary, BoeFly, Inc. ConnectOne Bank is a high-performing commercial bank offering a full suite of banking & lending products and services that focus on small to middle-market businesses. BoeFly, Inc. is a fintech marketplace that connects borrowers in the franchise space with funding solutions through a network of partner banks. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the trading symbol "CNOB," and information about ConnectOne may be found at .
Investor Contact:
William S. Burns
Senior Executive VP & CFO
201.816.4474: ...
Media Contact:
Shannan Weeks, MWW
MikeWorldWide
732.299.7890: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- Enkrypt Integrates SPACE ID's Payment ID For Seamless CEX Transfers
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Cregis At Ifx Cyprus 2025: Presents Scalable Infrastructure For Forex Digital Transformation
CommentsNo comment