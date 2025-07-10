Capital City Bank Announces Appointment Of William G. Smith III To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank is pleased to announce William G. Smith III has joined its board of directors, continuing a family legacy spanning four generations. Smith, who is now in his 18year of service with Capital City Bank, is chief lending officer responsible for driving the lending strategies of the Bank.

“We are pleased to welcome William to our board of directors,” said Tom Barron, Capital City Bank Group president and chairman of the Capital City Bank Board of Directors.“I have had the privilege of working alongside William throughout his entire career at Capital City Bank, and I have witnessed firsthand his growth, dedication and leadership. His experience, strategic vision and deep knowledge of our business will be invaluable as the Bank continues to grow and evolve.”



With this appointment, Smith continues a proud family legacy, becoming the fourth generation of Smiths to serve on the Capital City Bank Board of Directors. The tradition began in 1919 with the appointment of William Henry Smith. In 1937, his widow, Fanny Smith, was elected to the board alongside her son, Godfrey Smith, who dedicated 62 years to Capital City Bank. The current Capital City Bank Group Chairman and CEO, William G. Smith Jr., began his career with Capital City Bank in 1978 and was elected to the board in 1995.

Smith joined Capital City Bank in 2007 and has since developed expertise in a range of specialties, including small business, commercial banking, special assets and private banking. He has held several key leadership roles over his tenure, gradually expanding his sphere of responsibility. As a market president from 2020 until 2023, Smith led the revenue and lending functions for Leon County. In 2023, he was promoted to North Florida Region executive, overseeing an operational area that included Leon, Gadsden, Jefferson, Madison, Taylor and Wakulla counties in Florida and Grady County in Georgia. In January of 2025, he was appointed to chief lending officer, where he now leads the Bank's lending strategies and operations.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $4.5 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, securities brokerage services and financial advisory services, including the sale of life insurance, risk management and asset protection services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 62 banking offices and 105 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., .

