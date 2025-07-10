OTC Markets Group Welcomes MTM Critical Metals Ltd To OTCQX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced MTM Critical Metals Ltd (ASX: MTM; OTCQX: MTMCF), a pioneer in sustainable critical metals processing and recovery, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. MTM Critical Metals Ltd upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

MTM Critical Metals Ltd begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol“MTMCF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on .

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

“We are pleased to announce our upgrade to the OTCQX Market. With a growing number of US investors, this further enhances the accessibility and visibility of our shares to both institutional and retail investors and it provides them with an opportunity to participate in MTM's growth. As a disruptor in the metal processing sector with our Flash Joule Heating technology, we look forward to sharing our equity story and warmly welcoming new investors to join us on this journey,” said Michael Walshe, Managing Director.

About MTM Critical Metals Ltd

MTM Critical Metals Ltd is a pioneer in sustainable critical metals processing and recovery, serving advanced industries such as semiconductors, e-waste recycling and military defense. The company's proprietary Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology offers a groundbreaking, low-carbon method for efficiently extracting critical materials, including rare earth elements, gallium, germanium, and other valuable metals, from mineral ore concentrates and high-value waste streams. These materials are vital for the production of semiconductors, advanced electronics, and defense systems. Through its U.S.-based subsidiary, Flash Metals, located in Houston, the company is advancing efforts to recover gallium, germanium and rare earth elements from domestic waste streams, contributing to the resilience and security of North America's critical materials supply chain. The company will be able to recover high value precious metals such as gold, silver and platinum from e-waste which will generate near term revenue for the business. It continues to hold mineral exploration licenses in Australia and Canada.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCIDTM Basic Market and Pink Limited Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit .

